Sea Of Thieves Season 4 Arrives Thursday

by Daniel Tack on Sep 20, 2021 at 04:35 PM

Sea of Thieves has a deluge (yarr harr harr!) of content updates coming this Thursday, September 23, with the arrival of Season 4. Of note, there are Siren Treasuries full of loot that players must do battle for. You can use sunken merfolk statutes to store the loot safely and utilize merfolk to the surface waters to retrieve it so that it doesn’t get stolen! There’s a lot more as well, including encrusted message bottles that lead to new treasures and rewards, new commendations, and some sweet coral stuff. Check out the trailer below for everything Season 4 has to offer!

With many games embracing seasonal content and continual updates, what’s something you’d love to see in Sea of Thieves? 

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Sea of Thievescover

Sea of Thieves

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
March 20, 2018 (Xbox One, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S)

