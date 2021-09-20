Sea Of Thieves Season 4 Arrives Thursday

Sea of Thieves has a deluge (yarr harr harr!) of content updates coming this Thursday, September 23, with the arrival of Season 4. Of note, there are Siren Treasuries full of loot that players must do battle for. You can use sunken merfolk statutes to store the loot safely and utilize merfolk to the surface waters to retrieve it so that it doesn’t get stolen! There’s a lot more as well, including encrusted message bottles that lead to new treasures and rewards, new commendations, and some sweet coral stuff. Check out the trailer below for everything Season 4 has to offer!

With many games embracing seasonal content and continual updates, what’s something you’d love to see in Sea of Thieves?