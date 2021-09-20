News
    &bnsp;
6273415063001

Jackbox Party Pack 8 Introduces A New Drawful, A Deception Game, And More This October

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM

Jackbox Party Pack 8 arrives October 14, giving fans a new batch of goofy party games just in time for all of those Halloween parties. The game is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Switch and PC. 

So what’s new in Party Pack 8? Five games, that’s what! You can check them out in the trailer above, but, in terms of returning favorites, there’s Drawful: Animate, a new spin on the beloved Pictionary-style game that now allows 3-10 players to create animated gifs. 

Job Job tasks 3-10 players with answering job interview questions by assembling responses using the likely stupid answers from other players. 

The Poll Mine is the series’ first competitive team game. 2-10 players are trapped in a mine and the only way to escape is to correctly rank survey answers from your group. 

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions is a trivia game with 4-8 players answering questions dictated by spinning the titular giant wheel.

Lastly, there’s Weapons Drawn which is Jackbox’s take on a deception-style game. You must solve murders committed by your friends while also drawing weapons to commit your own killings. It supports 4-8 players. 

As per the series, Jackbox Party Pack 8 can be played by visiting Jackbox.tv in your browser, traditionally using your phone. On top of having your friends, up to 10,000 audience members can watch and participate in certain games to help sway the outcomes. 

How do you think Jackbox Party Pack 8 will stack up compared to previous collections? What game in the pack excites you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Jackbox Party Pack 8cover

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

interview
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&amp;A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Review
Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Preview
Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

News
Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

opinion
Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

News
Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

exclusive
Exclusive First Look At Patrick Star&#039;s Gameplay Breakdown For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Exclusive First Look At Patrick Star's Gameplay Breakdown For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

News
Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

News
Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War