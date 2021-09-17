News

Conquer Middle Earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

by John Carson on Sep 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM

Net Ease and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are bringing expansive wars in Middle Earth to the palm of your hands. Now announced to release next week, Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is described as a “Geo-Strategic Seasonal Wargame” for mobile devices.

Rise to War puts players in charge of massive armies and your favorite Lord of the Rings characters to take over swaths of the Middle Earth map. All the stars are here, and they can be your generals in battle. Recruit the likes of Gandalf the White, Galadriel, Aragorn, and Legolas to lead your armies to victory. Each has stats and specified roles like Control or Warrior, so choosing the correct characters for each battle is vital.

Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’s map will shift and change with each battle as players and their Fellowships or Warbands take over territory throughout a season.  According to a press release, players can form groups in “a multi-layer Fellowship social structure designed to foster collaborative strategies between players. Based on their choices to side with good or evil, players can form either Fellowships or Warbands with other players and take to the battlefields to triumph over their foes tile by tile.”

Maybe most exciting (to me at least!) is the ability to forge your very own magical ring to provide buffs and advantages in battle. Customization includes which gems or jewels adorn the artifact and even etching an inscription on the inner surface. Check out the developer Q&A video series above that features gameplay and insight from people working on the game.

Look for Lord of the Rings: Rise to War on iOS and Android devices September 23 in territories all over the world, including Europe, North America, Oceana, and Southeast Asia. And if you haven't yet, check out the upcoming Lord of the Ring show coming to Amazon Prime, and a new game starring the ring-obsessed Gollum.

Who would you want fighting by your side against the various forces in Middle Earth? I might like some of those Ents on my side. Let me know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

gamer culture
Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

interview
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&amp;A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Feature
Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Review
Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Review
Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Lost Judgment Review – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

Preview
Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Everything We Know About Kena: Bridge Of Spirits