Tales Of Arise Continues To Soar, Surpasses One Million Copies Sold
If you haven’t played Tales of Arise and have a fondness for JRPGs, then you need to secure a copy as soon as possible. Besides, over one million other people have already done so. More than that, Tales of Arise is the fastest game in the franchise to surpass one million copies sold - a feat that it wholeheartedly deserves considering its recent critical success.
Tales of Arise chronicles the arduous journey of Alphen and Shionne – two warriors from different races that get caught in the middle of a centuries-long cultural war. Together they explore the five realms of Alphen’s home planet, Dahna, to take down the evil lords vying for sovereignty. Along the way, the two heroes join forces with a bevy of interesting personalities – from a martial arts specialist to the last surviving mage in the world. I was enamored with Tales of Arise’s characters, narrative, gameworld, and combat. I awarded the game a 9.25 and concluded my review stating:
Tales of Arise is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
