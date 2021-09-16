News

Deduce As A Young Detective In Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One This November

by John Carson on Sep 16, 2021 at 01:00 PM

Sherlock Holmes is a mainstay in books, movies, TV shows, and even games. Stories about the legendary Consulting Detective are told and retold in different mediums with new twists and turns added to keep the narratives fresh in modern eras. Irish Studio Frogwares has been churning out Holmes games for years, as well as the Lovecraftian The Sinking City from 2019. The developer’s newest game turns back the clock in Sherlock's life to explore his youth before he became a notorious sleuth.

A new post on the PlayStation blog is dedicated to Frogware’s newest mystery-solver, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. As a 21-year-old Holmes, you explore an open world on the Mediterranean island of Cordona with your best friend Jon at your side. Sherlock is there in remembrance of the tenth anniversary of the passing of his mother, though he’ll no doubt be captured within a web of whodunits that the observant youth will have to solve.

In the gameplay video above, you can see some of the activities Sherlock and Jon (Watson maybe?) will partake in, including building a relationship with your friend and using Holmes’ superior deductive skill to spot small but important details. Since this is a story from before Sherlock became a renowned detective, his skills may not be infallible, leaving a real chance that he can end up with a wrong conclusion to puzzle. Players can use clues collected to set up interpretations of events, though the interpretations can lead to accusing the right or wrong suspects. It’s up to the player to make thoughtful decisions to determine whether they are on the right trail or not.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One has now been announced for release on November 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions are coming later.

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter Onecover

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
November 16, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC), 
TBA (PlayStation 4)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

gamer culture
Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Breath Of The Wild Spicy Pepper Trick Discovered Years Later

Feature
Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

Malignant’s Monster Would Be A Great Dead By Daylight Killer

interview
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&amp;A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Q&A With Ludocity CEO Joel Nyström

Review
Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

Eastward Review – Pixel Paradise

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

News
Dying Light 2 Delayed To 2022

Dying Light 2 Delayed To 2022

News
Diablo II: Resurrected Unleashes Its Cinematic Trailer

Diablo II: Resurrected Unleashes Its Cinematic Trailer