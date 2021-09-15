Your Nintendo Switch Can Now Be Paired With Bluetooth Audio Devices

The highly requested feature is finally here. Yesterday, Nintendo released a firmware update that enabled Bluetooth connectivity for the four-year-old Switch. There are restrictions, of course, but now the portable experience has been made even better. Sure, the Switch has a headphone jack but, if you’re like me, you’re probably tired of those pesky wires getting tangled up while on the go. Those issues are now a thing of the past.

According to the Nintendo Support webpage, pairing restrictions and miscellaneous notes read as follows:

Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.

Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.

Only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.

Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.

You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device.

Apple Airpods are also compatible with the Switch – a welcome addition. Finally, the firmware update also enables software updates with the dock. However, this only works with Switch OLED equipment which will be available starting on October 8. This dock feature might be super helpful, but Alex Van Aken compiled a list of 5 Features That We Still Need with solid arguments for each that you should read if you’re waiting for the launch date.

Has Bluetooth pairing been something you’ve actively awaited, and will you utilize this new feature moving forward? Are there any OLED Switch owners in here and, if so, what are you most looking forward to when the console drops next month? Throw those answers down in the comments section!