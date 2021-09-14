News

Steel Assault Arrives On PC And Switch Later This Month

by Daniel Tack on Sep 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Looking for some 16-bit platforming action? You won’t have to wait too long for Steel Assault, which comes to Switch and PC (Steam) on September 28.  Check out the trailer below for a look at what’s in store for Zenovia Interactive’s upcoming title that’s aiming to deliver an authentic 90’s arcade experience. But wait – the games in that era were fairly unforgiving and ate away at people’s quarter reserves! Have no fear, as Steel Assault comes with a variety of difficulty options, including “retro hard” for those who really want to experience it in arcade platform glory. Check out the release date trailer right here.

While the game was previously announced for PC, it’s great to see that it’s now launching same day and date on the Nintendo Switch. We didn’t have a release date, and now it’s going to be here in around two weeks! Are you looking forward to Steel Assault? Is this your first time seeing the game? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

News
Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

Your Xbox One Controllers Are Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller