Steel Assault Arrives On PC And Switch Later This Month

Looking for some 16-bit platforming action? You won’t have to wait too long for Steel Assault, which comes to Switch and PC (Steam) on September 28. Check out the trailer below for a look at what’s in store for Zenovia Interactive’s upcoming title that’s aiming to deliver an authentic 90’s arcade experience. But wait – the games in that era were fairly unforgiving and ate away at people’s quarter reserves! Have no fear, as Steel Assault comes with a variety of difficulty options, including “retro hard” for those who really want to experience it in arcade platform glory. Check out the release date trailer right here.

While the game was previously announced for PC, it’s great to see that it’s now launching same day and date on the Nintendo Switch. We didn’t have a release date, and now it’s going to be here in around two weeks! Are you looking forward to Steel Assault? Is this your first time seeing the game? Let us know in the comments!