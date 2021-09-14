News

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Unveiled During Apple Event

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 14, 2021 at 02:40 PM

Star Wars: Hunters was first announced for Switch during a Nintendo Direct in February, but it’s also coming to Android and iOS. Today’s Apple Event provided an unexpected stage to premiere the first look at gameplay for the free-to-play competitive action title. We also got a look at a new cinematic trailer that provides a decent setup for Hunters' premise. 

Let's start with the fancy trailer, which depicts a chaotic free-for-all between a sith warrior, a bounty hunter, a Wookie, a robotic Jedi, Jawas, among others. These hunters compete in team battles within The Arena, located on planet Vespaara. We don't know anything about these characters individually, but Hunters' narrative occurs after the Empire’s fall in Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens

While the cinematic is sharp, today's Apple Event provided a brief look at actual gameplay. The short clip, which you can watch in the embedded tweet below, showed the red lightsaber-wielding character engaging in third-person, over-the-shoulder melee combat. This avatar slices through the Wookie opponent (presumably another human player), including throwing her lightsaber. It definitely looks to fit the bill of what you might expect from a free-to-play action game, but we still don’t know much about Hunters' multiplayer in terms of modes and progression. 

Star Wars: Hunters is being developed by Zynga and still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s now scheduled to launch sometime in 2022 after originally being announced for this year. You can pre-register for the game now to unlock exclusive (and unspecified) in-game content. 

What do you think of this brief glimpse of the game in action? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Star Wars: Hunterscover

Star Wars: Hunters

Platform:
Switch, iOS, Android
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced For PS5 And PC

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller