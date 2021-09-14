News

Ren & Stimpy Confirmed For Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

by Daniel Tack on Sep 14, 2021 at 03:30 PM

Remember Ren & Stimpy? Of course you do. The totally bizarre and more than a little weird cat and dog combo is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this fall. Oddly enough, this makes the second cat and dog combination that make up one playable character, as CatDog is also in the game. Ren and Stimpy are played as one, with the smaller Ren riding on Stimpy.

Their full moveset hasn’t been explored yet, but their reveal trailer contains some curious minutia that Ren & Stimpy fans will immediately recognize, including a kitchen arena that features powdered toast. This makes a lot of sense, considering Powdered Toast Man is in the game too. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is slated to land on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. Are you going to main Ren & Stimpy? 

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawlcover

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Review
Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Deathloop Review – The Joys Of Death And Dying

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Review
Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

Tales Of Arise Review – A Work Of Astral Art

news
How God of War Ragnarok&#039;s New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

How God of War Ragnarok's New Director Brings A Different Perspective To The Series

opinion
Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Wolverine Needs To Occupy The Same World As Marvel’s Spider-Man

News
God Of War: Ragnarok&#039;s Director Speaks With Us About This Game&#039;s Version Of Thor

God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

gamer culture
Insomniac&#039;s Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

News
Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG