Darkest Dungeon 2 Brings Early Access Frights To The Epic Game Store Next Month
Prepare for your party the horrors and agony that await you in the early access release of Darkest Dungeon 2. A tweet from the Darkest Dungeon devs at Red Hook Studios has confirmed the in-progress build will hit the Epic Games Store on October 26, just in time for arguably the spookiest holiday of the year.
Darkest Dungeon II (Early Access) is coming to @EpicGames on October 26th, 2021!— Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) September 13, 2021
Wishlist now: https://t.co/CSbqzrvldU#DarkestDungeon2 pic.twitter.com/LoWOEGgy4e
With a change to a roguelite format, Darkest Dungeon 2 will take place on repeated runs through the game. Our PC Editor, Dan Tack, does some great table setting to this sequel, which just so happens to be the intro to a feature he wrote previewing the game and revealing a new character, The Runaway:
You can read the full feature right here, or in issue 338 of Game Informer Magazine. Those looking forward to Darkest Dungeon 2 can wishlist it now on the Epic Game Store.
