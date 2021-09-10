News

The Konami Code Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary With Shirts!

by Ben Reeves on Sep 10, 2021 at 05:14 PM

Raise a glass to up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, A, B, Start today. The iconic cheat code was first introduced in Gradius for the NES in 1986 and has since been featured in countless game series, including: Contra, Castlevania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dance Dance Revolution, and even Metal Gear. 

The famous series of commands has also been featured in movies like Wreck-It Ralph and numerous songs. And, if you thought Konami was going to let this monumental anniversary pass by without giving you the chance to spend some money, then you'd be dead wrong. 

To honor THE codes birthday, Konami has launched a special website, is offering anniversary merchandise, and has worked up a few Gradius remix soundtracks courtesy of artists DJ Tokyo Machine and DJ No.2

Want a shirt featuring the Konami Code? How about a hat or a mug? Check out the full shop here

