Lost Judgment Pre-Order Bonuses, Deluxe Editions, And DLC Roadmap Revealed

For Yakuza fans excited to get their hands on the spin-off Lost Judgment, the latest adventure's release is just around the corner. For anyone looking to scoop up a few extra goodies, Sega has just revealed a roadmap of DLC as well as the different editions available to purchase alongside pre-order bonuses.

Which Lost Judgment edition should you get?

The game's launch is slated for September 24, with an Early Access period set for September 21. There are three versions of the game to purchase, including the Digital Deluxe and Digital Deluxe versions. There will be even more content post-launch for those who opt into the latter two options, including new stories.

Quick-Start Support Pack

Health items

New Extract recipes

Wayfarer's Lucky Cat More in-game yen



Detective Essentials Pack - September 24

More detective dogs

New skateboard and skate park

Sky Spider Drone Extract recipes

Additional girlfriends

Four more Sega Master System games Global Defense Alien Syndrome Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa Sagaia

Fight Super Shin Amon

School Stories Expansion Pack - October 26

New Motorcycle Includes more parts and a new race course New dance club outfit and even sweeter dance moves New robot Spar with Kaito, Sugiura, and Higashi "Take the new boxing combat style out to the streets"



New story DLC: The Kaito Files - Spring 2022

The Kaito Files is the biggest DLC for Lost Judgement and will come with the Digital Ultimate Edition for a chance to play as Kaito himself. This DLC will be completely independent of the main Lost Judgment storyline and will add a bonus of 10 hours of new content and a unique fighting style.

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Deluxe Ultimate editions to play early on September 21.

To learn more, check out the full post over on the PlayStation Blog right here.