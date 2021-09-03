News
Lost Judgment Pre-Order Bonuses, Deluxe Editions, And DLC Roadmap Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 03, 2021 at 01:19 PM

For Yakuza fans excited to get their hands on the spin-off Lost Judgment, the latest adventure's release is just around the corner. For anyone looking to scoop up a few extra goodies, Sega has just revealed a roadmap of DLC as well as the different editions available to purchase alongside pre-order bonuses. 

Which Lost Judgment edition should you get? 

The game's launch is slated for September 24, with an Early Access period set for September 21. There are three versions of the game to purchase, including the Digital Deluxe and Digital Deluxe versions. There will be even more content post-launch for those who opt into the latter two options, including new stories. 

Quick-Start Support Pack

  • Health items 
  • New Extract recipes
  • Wayfarer's Lucky Cat
    • More in-game yen

Detective Essentials Pack - September 24

  • More detective dogs
  • New skateboard and skate park
  • Sky Spider Drone 
    • Extract recipes
  • Additional girlfriends 
  • Four more Sega Master System games
    • Global Defense
    • Alien Syndrome
    • Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa
    • Sagaia
  • Fight Super Shin Amon

School Stories Expansion Pack - October 26

  • New Motorcycle
    • Includes more parts and a new race course
    • New dance club outfit and even sweeter dance moves
    • New robot
    • Spar with Kaito, Sugiura, and Higashi
    • "Take the new boxing combat style out to the streets"

New story DLC: The Kaito Files - Spring 2022

The Kaito Files is the biggest DLC for Lost Judgement and will come with the Digital Ultimate Edition for a chance to play as Kaito himself. This DLC will be completely independent of the main Lost Judgment storyline and will add a bonus of 10 hours of new content and a unique fighting style. 

To learn more, check out the full post over on the PlayStation Blog right here

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Products In This Article

Lost Judgmentcover

Lost Judgment

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:

