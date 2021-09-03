News
pf91_photography

Game Boy And Game Boy Color Games Are Reportedly Coming To Nintendo Switch Soon

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 03, 2021 at 09:33 AM

Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the hybrid console's Online library. New hardware, same great memories. 

In a recent report from the good folks over at Eurogameran inside source has confirmed to the site that this era of gaming is finally making it onto the Nintendo Switch Online library. This report follows hot on the heels of a podcast earlier this week that claimed the same. When Game Informer reached out to our sources, we were simply told they were "on the way," though no date was offered. 

The Nintendo Switch Online service is another subscription option for gaming, and it opens up the Switch experience to even more games to enjoy, heralding from times of the past for players to reminisce over. With so many amazing adventures on Nintendo's earlier handheld platforms, we're excited to see which titles are making the cut into this generation of video games. 

With over 100 games already in the Nintendo Switch Online library, consisting of NES and SNES favorites through the years, the addition of Game Boy titles just makes the service that much sweeter. Especially so for gamers of older generations, like myself. 

There is no word yet from Nintendo as part of an official confirmation, but we haven't had a Nintendo showcase in a little bit, which means it wouldn't be that far-fetched to believe that a possible reveal could be on the horizon soon.

So, we have to ask: if this report proves true, what are some of your favorite Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles would you like to revisit on the Switch? Shout that gaming love out loud and proud in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
