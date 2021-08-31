Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town Heads To PC

Have you ever wanted to play Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town but didn’t have a Switch? On September 15, you’re in luck, as the farming simulation game is headed to Steam on PC. If you can’t get enough of planting crops and taking care of adorable cow-looking things (that may or may not actually be cows), then Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town might satiate that farming desire.

“My journey through Pioneers of Olive Town was full of highs and lows. Things either came too easy, like wooing the townsperson of my choice, or required too much effort, like unlocking some farm facilities,” said Kimberly Wallace in the Game Informer review. “I was impressed with how much there is to do, but it all comes at a cost; I felt like I could never spend time exploring certain aspects, such as creating clothing or getting into cooking, because they require precious time and feel insignificant compared to your other tasks.” In our review, Pioneers of Olive town clocked in at a 7.5, with the analysis distilled down to – The core farming loop is still entertaining, but the rewards aren’t satisfying enough for the investment required to get them. Check out the entire review here.

Of course, you’re not just making cheese and farming crops in Story of Seasons. No, today’s farm sims typically also include several neighboring villager interactions, and you can participate in festivals, build up a museum full of collectibles, and work on your relationships with the townsfolk. Hopefully, some of the identified issues on the Switch version, such as load times, stuttering, and framerate issues, are smoothed over in the PC release.

Are you into farming sims? What would you like to see in the next era of farm games? Does Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town heading to PC do anything for you? Let us know in the comments!