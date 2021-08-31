News

Ghostrunner’s Neon Pack Adds Assist Options And Roguelike Wave Mode

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 31, 2021 at 03:03 PM

Ghostrunner is a thrilling but brutally difficult action platformer that requires pixel-perfect timing and quick reflexes to survive. Thankfully, things will be a bit easier for those who want to enjoy the ride with a lower skill ceiling, thanks to the arrival of the Neon Pack DLC. The new content bundle, which is available to purchase now for $4.49, adds flashy new swords and two additional gameplay modes, one of which adds some handy assist options to make your ninja parkour adventure less maddening. 

Assist Mode adds handy accessibility options such as shorter cooldown times for special skills, the ability to take one extra hit before dying, and, perhaps the biggest boon, gameplay slowdown. This option decreases the speed of the action by two degrees, “slow” or “slower.” This allows players who have trouble keeping up with Ghostrunner due to physical disability, age, or otherwise to engage with the game at a pace better suited to them.

For hardcore players, the roguelike Wave Mode pits them against 20 randomized waves of increasingly challenging enemies. With every wave you complete, you’ll unlock another upgrade to equip to help keep you in the fight. A special prize awaits anyone who can slice their way through all 20 waves. 

Neon Pack also bestows the Neon Night, Afterglow, Luminescence, and Glint swords. These colorful animated blades each come with their own glove set. 

Ghostrunner is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are scheduled to release September 28. Meanwhile, Ghostrunner 2 has already been announced for new-gen consoles and PC, though the release window remains a mystery. 

What do you think of the Neon Pack? If you bounced on Ghostrunner due to its difficulty, does the assist mode entice you to give it another go? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Ghostrunnercover

Ghostrunner

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
October 27, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Switch), 
September 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Exclusive Interview
Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio&#039;s History

Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio's History

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

guide
Destiny 2 Beginner&#039;s Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Beginner's Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

News
First Official Resident Evil Movie Reboot Photos Of &#039;Welcome To Raccoon City&#039; And New Details Revealed

First Official Resident Evil Movie Reboot Photos Of 'Welcome To Raccoon City' And New Details Revealed

News
343 Industries Explains Why It Hasn&#039;t Shared Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Footage Yet

343 Industries Explains Why It Hasn't Shared Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Footage Yet

News
Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda&#039;s Space RPG

Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda's Space RPG

Preview
Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

Review
No More Heroes 3 Review – Dead Or Alive

No More Heroes 3 Review – Dead Or Alive

News
First Look At Dead Space Remake With Special Livestream Tomorrow

First Look At Dead Space Remake With Special Livestream Tomorrow

Video
Elden Ring Impressions: Exploring The Open World, Dungeons, and More

Elden Ring Impressions: Exploring The Open World, Dungeons, and More