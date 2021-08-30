News

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Shows Off In Launch Trailer

by Daniel Tack on Aug 30, 2021 at 02:10 PM

The last decade has provided players with a wealth of CRPGs to explore; the classic isometric days of roleplaying are definitely not forgotten. Pathfinder: Kingmaker’s successor, Wrath of the Righteous, lands this week on PC. Playing on console? Fear not. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is scheduled to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 1, 2022. Okay, so that’s a little ways away, but it’s nice to see that games that would once be PC-only fare are getting excellent translations to console, taking into consideration the sweeping changes needed to shift from mouse-and-keyboard to controller gameplay. Check out the launch trailer right here.

Wrath of the Righteous as a CRPG gives you one major option, whereas many other genre titles are locked into one school of thought. Yes, you can choose to play as either real-time with pause or pure turn-based. This gives players the freedom to pick a playset that works for them, whether they want to channel the classic Black Isle vibes or simply work within pure turn windows. You can switch between these game modes as you wish in-game, so you can experiment and find the one that works for you.

Wrath of the Righteous also features nine Mythic Paths to explore, allowing players to obtain godlike abilities and powers far beyond the scope of normal CRPGs. These are game-changing toolkits that can radically transform an entire playthrough and all gameplay options at any given time. Forget casting a big fire spell; we’re talking about controlling and altering the flow of time, becoming an actual Dragon, Lich, Angel, or an Insatiable Swarm. Yeah. That’s the first time I’ve seen playing as an Insatiable Swarm as an option, so I’m going to be checking out that one.

Do you play CRPGs? What’s your favorite? Are you excited to see more of them come to console? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteouscover

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
September 2, 2021 (PC), 
March 1, 2022 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Popular Content

News
Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

gamer culture
Arby&#039;s Now Sells Official Dungeons &amp; Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Arby's Now Sells Official Dungeons & Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Exclusive Interview
Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio&#039;s History

Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio's History

News
Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree&#039;s Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree's Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

guide
Destiny 2 Beginner&#039;s Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Beginner's Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

News
Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda&#039;s Space RPG

Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda's Space RPG

Preview
Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

News
Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Feature
Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost Continues Bungie&#039;s Recent Pivot To A More Raw, Honest Form Of Storytelling

Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost Continues Bungie's Recent Pivot To A More Raw, Honest Form Of Storytelling