Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Shows Off In Launch Trailer

The last decade has provided players with a wealth of CRPGs to explore; the classic isometric days of roleplaying are definitely not forgotten. Pathfinder: Kingmaker’s successor, Wrath of the Righteous, lands this week on PC. Playing on console? Fear not. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is scheduled to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 1, 2022. Okay, so that’s a little ways away, but it’s nice to see that games that would once be PC-only fare are getting excellent translations to console, taking into consideration the sweeping changes needed to shift from mouse-and-keyboard to controller gameplay. Check out the launch trailer right here.

Wrath of the Righteous as a CRPG gives you one major option, whereas many other genre titles are locked into one school of thought. Yes, you can choose to play as either real-time with pause or pure turn-based. This gives players the freedom to pick a playset that works for them, whether they want to channel the classic Black Isle vibes or simply work within pure turn windows. You can switch between these game modes as you wish in-game, so you can experiment and find the one that works for you.

Wrath of the Righteous also features nine Mythic Paths to explore, allowing players to obtain godlike abilities and powers far beyond the scope of normal CRPGs. These are game-changing toolkits that can radically transform an entire playthrough and all gameplay options at any given time. Forget casting a big fire spell; we’re talking about controlling and altering the flow of time, becoming an actual Dragon, Lich, Angel, or an Insatiable Swarm. Yeah. That’s the first time I’ve seen playing as an Insatiable Swarm as an option, so I’m going to be checking out that one.

