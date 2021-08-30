News

Mythic Legions Is Bringing Their Figurine Universe To Video Games

by Daniel Tack on Aug 30, 2021 at 01:40 PM

Four Horsemen Studios is bringing their toy line into the video game universe with Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade. The figurines feature interchangeable parts and custom options, so players have been able to build their own takes on classic fantasy archetypes like skeletons, ogres, knights, goblins, and more. While the toys-to-life craze may have died down in recent years, Four Horsemen is bringing the universe they’ve created in the wargaming figure world directly into games with tactical game. Makes sense, right? I mean, if you were going to attempt to emulate the tabletop fantasy gaming world, it would probably have to be something turn-based and tactical in order to capture the source essence. You can see things in a pre-alpha state in this trailer below!

If you’ve never seen the Mythic Legions figure line, they’re impressive. How that is going to translate into a game in its final form is always a question, but at least the team has a great foundation to start from. Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade is slated to hit with a free-to-play multiplayer battle mode with a purchasable single-player mode that contains a ton of battles, characters, races, and a bunch of other things that get unlocked for multiplayer as you progress. 

As you play, you can unlock and collect visual changes for characters, weapons, and armor, so it’s not veering into any kind of pay-for-power gacha or anything. If you feel like just setting up some absurd battles between all kinds of factions and races, you can use Battle Template mode to create two absurd forces and just watch them fight each other to the ground, which could make for some interesting streaming scenarios where viewers can predict the winner out of the two teams.

Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade doesn’t have a release date yet, but is looking to land on Android, iOS, and PC at launch. Other platforms appear to be a possibility, as Xbox Series X/S was mentioned as a stretch goal during the project’s Kickstarter.

What do you think about Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade? Do you tabletop fantasy wargame? Have you ever thought about it? The sheer thrill of pulling out a measuring tape to see if your fireball can reach a knight is something that’s handled a bit more cleanly in the digital world, but there’s something special about seeing your opponent’s face when you roll a natural 20, right? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

Monster Rancher Returns In A New Bundle For Switch And PC

gamer culture
Arby&#039;s Now Sells Official Dungeons &amp; Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Arby's Now Sells Official Dungeons & Dragons Dice, Because Naturally

Exclusive Interview
Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio&#039;s History

Naughty By Nature – Naughty Dog Leadership Reflects On The Studio's History

News
Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree&#039;s Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

Overwatch Dev Team Changes McCree's Name In Light of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

guide
Destiny 2 Beginner&#039;s Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Beginner's Guide For New And Returning Players | Season Of The Lost

News
Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda&#039;s Space RPG

Three New Starfield Videos Show Off More Locations For Bethesda's Space RPG

Preview
Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

Exploring The Open World Of Elden Ring

News
Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold September 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Cover Reveal – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Feature
Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost Continues Bungie&#039;s Recent Pivot To A More Raw, Honest Form Of Storytelling

Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost Continues Bungie's Recent Pivot To A More Raw, Honest Form Of Storytelling