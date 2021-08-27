Big Phasmophobia Update Adds New Ghosts, Better Equipment, And More

Exposition is the latest Phasmophobia update, bringing with it a substantial amount of new content for players to enjoy and for me to be terrified by. Not only is the gear in-game getting some much-needed upgrades, but there are new ghosts to scare the pants off of us, as well.

What's new in Phasmophobia?

Let's get started with one aspect that has never failed to frustrate me: sprinting. By that, I mean in the beginning, you couldn't do it. Technically, you "could," but realistically? There was no change in pace. Then that slowly got a little better, but now players can sprint for three seconds with an increased speed at a five-second recharge rate. Walking speed has also changed, now at the same pace as the "old sprinting."

Two new ghosts have also been added with the Myling and the Goryo, which means new equipment is needed to ensure you survive the hunt. With the DOTS Projector, it will be a little bit easier to discover evidence when trying to narrow down which type of nasty is hunting you, though be careful. The new update also makes it to where if you have electronic equipment on hand, the ghostie will know exacly where you are.

In addition to the new ghosts, all ghost types have had some evidence changes in order to balance out the new meta. This also includes new UI tweaks, visual changes, and new sound effects.

To see everything that's new in the Exposition Phasmophobia update, check out the full patch notes below, courtesy of Steam:

Sprinting

You can now sprint for 3 seconds at increased speed with a 5-second recharge

Player walking speed has been increased to the old sprint speed

VR Teleporting: To replicate sprinting we've added an inner and outer UI circle to represent teleport range (walking/sprinting), these will adjust in size depending on how far the player has chosen to teleport

Increased the acceleration of ghosts during a hunt when they can see you

Lowered the ghost's hunt delay before it moves, from 5 to 3 seconds

New

Added two ghost types; The Goryo and Myling.

Added new equipment to find a new evidence type: The DOTS Projector

Electronic equipment will now alert the ghost of your position during a hunt (similar to voice). Turn them off before hiding!

Hunts now affect all electronic equipment with new sounds and visuals

The parabolic microphone now allows you to hear "paranormal sounds" when aimed towards the ghost

You can now enable Head Bob in the settings

All equipment (minus Sound Sensor) has new visuals and effects

New post-processing effects for players and CCTV

Changes

All ghost types have had their evidence changed to make room for the 2 new ghosts and DOTS projector

During a hunt, equipment and lights will only be affected when in range of the ghost

Random ghost footsteps can now only be heard with a Parabolic Microphone

Glowsticks glow for 30 seconds then fade over next 30 seconds

The spirit box text has been replaced with icons to show if the ghost is responding

Several sounds have been replaced

The Infrared Sensor functionality has been merged into the Motion Sensor

Lighting has been improved in most maps

The 'placement helper object' has new visuals

Volumetric lighting has been improved in all maps to reduce fogginess

When playing solo, you no longer have to use Push To Talk for the Spirit Box (if turned off in settings)

The Ghost will no longer be visible at the start of the hunt until it starts moving

Player hand skin colour will now change based on the character you're playing as

The tutorial has been updated with the new evidence type and new visuals

VR: The journal will now always be held in the left hand

The Parabolic Microphone can now only be used when inside

Several visual adjustments

Several UI adjustments

Fixes

"Show us" phrase no longer makes the ghost interact twice

Fixed a bug where you could mute the Spirit Box static by picking it up with a different object in your hand

Fixed a bug where ghost events would only lower host’s sanity

Fixed a bug where the ghost window knocks were not giving interaction evidence on most windows

Fixed a bug where you could get the ghost to interact with objects with voice recognition in quick succession

Fixed a common multiplayer crash for the host on Asylum in multiplayer

Fixed a bug where you could force the ghost to end the hunt using voice recognition

Fixed a bug where you could get the ghost to interact with objects when you were dead with voice recognition

Fixed a bug where you wouldn't always get a small map on the map selection screen

Fixed a bug where the sensors couldn't be placed in certain doorways

Fixed a bug where picking up sensors too quickly would keep them turned on in your hand.

Fixed occlusion culling issues on several levels

Fixed a bug where Danish and Finnish were in the wrong order in the language selection

Fixed a bug where certain ghost's animations would only play if you are the host

Fixed a bug where equipment sounds were broken when being held by a female character

