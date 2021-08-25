News

Synced: Off-Planet Shows Off Companion Combat

by Daniel Tack on Aug 25, 2021 at 02:20 PM

Companion shooting in a futuristic setting is ready to roll with Synced: Off-Planet, coming in 2022. At Gamescom 2021, we got a look at a new trailer for Synced. What do we mean by companion shooting? That’s a great question. Essentially, in Synced you are working with Nano companions, and you can actually take control of defeated Nanos to sync up with your own – giving you new options and abilities. 

How does it play? Synced: Off-Planet is a squad game played in teams of three, where you need to rely on your teammates and Nano capabilities to succeed. You can upgrade your loadout and other tools outside of matches in your Haven, and work on a skill set and weapon assortment that suits your personal playstyle. Play is match-based, so you’re in-and-out battling opponents, collecting resources, and upgrading your kit.

There’s an overarching story of course, something about the Nanos turning on humanity and such. You can get a look at that, and more importantly, how Nanos look in action in the trailer right here. What do you think about the concept of bringing your Nano into battle? Does the playstyle with a giant, somewhat robo-companion seem cool? 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
