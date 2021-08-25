Jurassic World Evolution 2 Arrives On November 9, Take Your First Look At The Mosasaurus!

"The Mosasaurus must live again!" This was my battle cry going into a two-hour hands-on session with Jurassic World Evolution 2. As an avid fan of the 2018 game, I didn't think I would have many issues building a park in the sequel. I then met the scientists: new helpers who completely change how park-building and dinosaur-hatching are handled. Whether digging up an old fossil or researching new technology, you'll need to assign scientists to the task. Each scientist has different pros and cons, which you'll have to gauge when you hire them and put them to work. Much like the dinosaurs that call your park home, the scientists are living beings who will need to be cared for. If you overwork them, you'll have problems on your hands.

After a few minutes of struggling with the new gameplay flow (and learning my scientists need sleep), I found my groove and soon had the resources I needed to build the lagoon. The Mosasaurus isn't the only sea creature you can release. I could have excavated fossils for a Plesiosaurus. A Frontier Developments representative also told me other water-based dinosaurs unlock as the game progresses. I'm guessing one of those is likely the Ichthyosaurs.

When placing a lagoon in a park, it starts as a relatively small ring. You can add additional rings to expand its size. I believe I connected five of them to create a fairly nice-looking area for the Mosasaurus. Bringing this titan of the deep back took significant help from my scientists. I had to hire one more to have the research muscle to get the egg incubated. The investment was well worth it – the Mosasaurus looks great in Evolution 2. If you want to create the Jurassic World scene of the Mosasaur feeding in front of a crowd, you can add grandstands and a great white feeder. If you don't want to do that and want to give it a nice place to live, you can attach a standard fish feeder to the lagoon wall.

I soon learned that another Mosasaurus could be added to my lagoon, so I quickly tried to achieve that goal. My demo time ended before getting the second egg hatched, but it won't be the last time I try. I want to see how many Mosausaurs I can add to a park. We'll find out that answer when Jurassic World Evolution 2 launches on November 9.