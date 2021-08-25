News
    &bnsp;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isKS2-xa5-8

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Arrives On November 9, Take Your First Look At The Mosasaurus!

by Andrew Reiner on Aug 25, 2021 at 03:00 PM

"The Mosasaurus must live again!" This was my battle cry going into a two-hour hands-on session with Jurassic World Evolution 2. As an avid fan of the 2018 game, I didn't think I would have many issues building a park in the sequel. I then met the scientists: new helpers who completely change how park-building and dinosaur-hatching are handled. Whether digging up an old fossil or researching new technology, you'll need to assign scientists to the task. Each scientist has different pros and cons, which you'll have to gauge when you hire them and put them to work. Much like the dinosaurs that call your park home, the scientists are living beings who will need to be cared for. If you overwork them, you'll have problems on your hands.

After a few minutes of struggling with the new gameplay flow (and learning my scientists need sleep), I found my groove and soon had the resources I needed to build the lagoon. The Mosasaurus isn't the only sea creature you can release. I could have excavated fossils for a Plesiosaurus. A Frontier Developments representative also told me other water-based dinosaurs unlock as the game progresses. I'm guessing one of those is likely the Ichthyosaurs.

 

When placing a lagoon in a park, it starts as a relatively small ring. You can add additional rings to expand its size. I believe I connected five of them to create a fairly nice-looking area for the Mosasaurus. Bringing this titan of the deep back took significant help from my scientists. I had to hire one more to have the research muscle to get the egg incubated. The investment was well worth it – the Mosasaurus looks great in  Evolution 2. If you want to create the Jurassic World scene of the Mosasaur feeding in front of a crowd, you can add grandstands and a great white feeder. If you don't want to do that and want to give it a nice place to live, you can attach a standard fish feeder to the lagoon wall.

I soon learned that another Mosasaurus could be added to my lagoon, so I quickly tried to achieve that goal. My demo time ended before getting the second egg hatched, but it won't be the last time I try. I want to see how many Mosausaurs I can add to a park. We'll find out that answer when Jurassic World Evolution 2 launches on November 9.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Jurassic World Evolution 2cover

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

News
New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion