News

Here’s Your First Look At Edge In WWE 2K22

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM

You think you know him? We would be referring to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is one of the first superstars fans get to see in WWE 2K22. With the SummerSlam pay-per-view airing this weekend, 2K Games dropped a pair of screenshots yesterday showing off the Rated R Superstar in all of his glory, providing a sneak peek into 2K22’s presentation. 

WWE 2K22 was announced during Wrestlemania 37, but 2K has been mostly quiet about the project since then other than sharing behind-the-scenes content. The two screenshots of the 11-time world champion serve as one of the few in-game looks at the upcoming wrestling sim. Other than this, fans have only gotten to see Rey Mysterio and Cesaro in the game’s debut trailer. Edge is looking pretty darn good and, in this writer’s opinion, significantly better in the face than he did in 2K20. But since wrestling fans love to scrutinize, apply your critical eye to the images below and see if developer Visual Concepts hit the mark.

 

2K22 has a lot of hopes and dreams riding on it, given it's the first entry since the famously botched WWE 2K20. 2K and Visual Concepts have said they’ve taken that game’s negative feedback to heart, which should hopefully mean a dramatic overhaul for the series. The franchise took a year off for the first time in 2020 to give this latest entry some extra love and attention, but it remains to be seen what that extra time in the oven has resulted in. Hopefully, this recent update means we’re getting close to finding out. For now, WWE 2K22 still has no release window or confirmed platforms. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

WWE 2K22cover

WWE 2K22

Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

News
Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

Stranger Things Fans Beg Netflix To Renew License For Dead By Daylight Before Removal

gamer culture
BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Teases Citadel Replica Collectible To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

News
Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

News
343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren&#039;t Teabagging Players, It&#039;s A Bug Not A Feature

343 Swears Halo Infinite Bots Aren't Teabagging Players, It's A Bug Not A Feature

Review
Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Feature
Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

Library Of Ruina Might Be The Best Game You Sleep On This Year – Don’t

News
A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

A Bee Almost Ruined The Beginning Of Skyrim

News
Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22&#039;s Cover Star

Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22's Cover Star

News
343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, &quot;We Want To Do Something New&quot;

343 Industries Head On Bringing Master Chief To Life In New Halo TV Series, "We Want To Do Something New"