Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.3 Patch Address Myriad Of Issues And Adds Free Content

CD Projekt Red is still righting the ship that is Cyberpunk 2077, and its latest patch plugs up some more gameplay, performance, and stability leaks while also tossing in some free, albeit small, pieces of content. Patch 1.3, the follow-up to the substantial 1.2 update, is now live for all versions of the sandbox RPG and aims to make the wild ride across Night City a lot smoother.

Upon downloading the patch you’ll be treated to three new pieces of content. First up is an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand, which you access in the settings tab under “Additional Content.” You also get the Rare/Iconic quality multilayered syn-leather Deltajock and Luminescent Punk jackets. After completing the mission “The Ride” and receiving Viktor’s message, you can find these jackets in V’s apartment stash. Lastly, you gain access to the Archer Quartz "Bandit" vehicle, which you can either buy or earn as a reward depending on your choices after finishing up the "Ghost Town" job and getting a message from either Dakota or Rogue.

In terms of improvements, some notable changes include:

Improved the minimap's zoom level when driving, so that it's more zoomed out and easier to navigate

Added a button that allows reallocating the distribution of Perk points on a character's skill tree

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack

It's now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk

Added a comparison tooltip for cyberware

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so I encourage players to read the full list of patch notes for the complete breakdown of fixes/updates made to specific quests, overall balancing, the presentation/UI, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a pretty poor state last December, with the PC version proving to be the most stable build while the game was largely a mess on last-gen consoles. The title only recently returned to sale on the PlayStation Store after Sony pulled it last year due to quality concerns. CD Projekt Red has been through the wringer over the last nine months or so, dealing with internal workplace disputes, class-action lawsuits, and even falling victim to a major cyberattack. Things seem to have somewhat settled down (for now), so hopefully, the team can continue to focus on shining up Cyberpunk as much as possible while also preparing the native PS5/Xbox Series X versions.

