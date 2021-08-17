What Comes With Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut And Ways To Buy Or Upgrade On August 20

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases in just a few days on Friday, August 20. If you’re like me and loved playing the original release on PS4 last year, you probably want to know what’s in this new version and how to upgrade to it. Well, I’ve dug up all of the pertinent information; all you have to do is read about it. How about that?

While the PlayStation 5 already runs a version of Tsushima that boosts its performance beyond the previous generation’s capabilities, the Director’s Cut brings more than just a new coat of paint. Jin Sakai will be making his way to Iki Island, a neighboring landmass to Tsushima fraught with the Mongol invasion. There’s a whole new campaign set on Iki and plenty of new places ready to be explored.

That’s not all! Here’s everything that comes with Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut:

The complete Ghost of Tsushima game

Iki Island expansion

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (a free co-op mode for the original game)

A “Hero of Tsushima” skin set

A “Charm of Hachiman’s Favor” in-game item

One Technique Point

Digital mini art book

Director’s Commentary

Let’s take a moment to spotlight that last bullet point. Having a commentary feature in a game of this size doesn’t happen often and is doubly interesting when the subject matter focuses on actual history. In this Director’s Commentary, the creative team of Sucker Punch brought in a Japanese historian to discuss the differences between the studio’s portrayal in-game compared to the real-life places and events.

For those looking to play Ghost of Tsushima for the first time, your path to the game is simple: buy the full Director’s Cut for $59.99 on PS4 or $69.99 on PS5. Those who preorder the full package through PSN get access to the original game immediately. But those who own the base game already must go about things a little differently. Here’s the pricing for upgrading to this new version through the PlayStation Store:



PS4 upgrade to the PS4 Director’s Cut – $19.99

PS4 upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut – $29.99

PS4 Director’s Cut upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut – $9.99



Keep in mind, while you can preorder the full version right now, these upgrades will become available to purchase on August 20 when Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches. Enjoy your adventures in Tsushima and Iki this weekend and beyond, and never forget to pet those foxes!

