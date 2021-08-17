News

Co-Op RPG Brawler Young Souls Arrives On Stadia Today, Other Platforms This Fall

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM

Young Souls impressed us when it was revealed in 2018 and if you’re a Stadia user, you can play the co-op title beginning today. Developed by 1P2P, the beat em’ up RPG dungeon crawler stars two teenage orphans who battle through a world of monsters to rescue their adoptive father. 

The game stars Jen and Tristan, who have been abandoned by their parents but are eventually taken in by a kind scientist to live a relatively normal life in a small port town. Life gets flipped on its head, though, when their father figure vanishes and the twins discover a strange portal inside his estate. When they step through it they’re transported to a world of goblins and monsters, including a variety of fearsome bosses. Jen and Tristan are scrappy, though, and have no qualms about laying the smackdown on these beasts to find their missing not-papa.  

At night the siblings battle their way through perilous dungeons, but once the sun rises they spend the day prepping for the next excursion. That means getting in a good workout at the local gym and buying trendy clothes because you have to dress for the job that you want, not the one that you have. Or something like that. Watch Jen and Tristan kick all sorts of butt in the new trailer below. 

If you’re not a Stadia user but think Young Souls looks rad, you can pick it up this fall when it comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can learn more about the work that went into designing the game's fearsome bosses by checking out this PlayStation Blog post

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Young Soulscover

Young Souls

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
August 17, 2021 (Stadia), 
2021 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

