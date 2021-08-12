Spec Ops: The Line Director And Nine Inch Nails Guitarist Open New Studio, 'Cosmic Horror' Game In Development

Cory Davis, the creative director and designer of Spec Ops: The Line, is forming a new studio alongside Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck. Davis has a long history in the industry, including additional credits on Monolith’s F.E.A.R. and Condemned franchises. Finck worked with Davis on the indie horror game, Here They Lie. The new studio that the two are creating is called Eyes Out.

Left to right: Cory Davis, Robin Finck.

Robin Finck has provided music for a few titles himself, including Observation and Noct. In an emailed press release, Davis recounted his first fateful meeting with Finck:

“When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music. We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin's vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It's such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together.”

As per its mission statement, Eyes Out is committed to creating atmospheric, digital experiences through the “imaginative use of audio and visuals.” The studio is already working on a single-player “cosmic horror” game with environmental storytelling.

Cory Davis’ Spec Ops: The Line was well-known for its unexpected finale and nuanced perspective on PTSD in a genre that prioritized shooting mechanics over narrative. In his review, Matt Bertz was a little more critical of the game. Still, he noted its lasting impact, “Spec Ops makes an admirable attempt to inject morality into a standard shooter experience. The narrative unravels at the end and the controls are subpar compared to the top-tier competitors, but the journey into madness is unlike anything I’ve played before.”

Hopefully, Davis and Finck successfully meld their expertise when Eyes Out’s first IP launches.

