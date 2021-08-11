Boyfriend Dungeon Launches On Nintendo Switch Today, So Go Out There And Woo Some Weapons

If you read our earlier preview about Boyfriend Dungeon, then you know we found it just as entertaining as it is weird. But weird is sometimes good, and Boyfriend Dungeon does weird very well. For those itching to woo some fancy weapons that coincidentally happen to be hot love interests, now's your time to chase those dreams because it arrives on Nintendo Switch today.

This game is perfect for those who enjoy games like Dream Daddy, and it starts by allowing you to create your character. The character creation is bare-bones, but you can choose basic options like hair colors, pronouns, and general vibe. Once your character looks the way you want, it's time to get out there and fight some dunj in a world where even the simplest weapon can be more than it appears. What a crazy coincidence that they all also happen to be ridiculously hot.

"During my time with the game, I met three of the weapons alongside a few other dating options, and I loved how each person felt wholly unique," I mentioned in our preview of Boyfriend Dungeon. "Too often, with games like these, there's the trap of trying to present the "ideal" love interest. The original vision gets convoluted with either a copy/paste formula for characters or completely disrupting the game's cohesion. Boyfriend Dungeon keeps it simple, pulling from popular 'types' and putting a creative spin on them. Even the characters I didn't have any personal interest in were still entertaining to talk to, and I felt like they had a lot to offer this world with their unique perspectives, weapon abilities, and text chat style."

The romance simulator arrives on Nintendo Switch today, August 11, and is also set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime later this year. To learn more about the latest Kitfox Games adventure, check out our dedicated game hub right here!

