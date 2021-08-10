Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Even More Indie Adventures To Its Growing Library, Including Stardew Valley
ID@Xbox provided indie fans with an entire showcase dedicated to new gaming adventures that are on the way. The showcase gave us incredible first looks at new indie games, as well as new info on already revealed titles, but it also came bearing Xbox Game Pass news, as well.
While not every game announcement slated to arrive on Xbox Game Pass later this year received a release date, we do at least have an idea of what else is on the way. Games like Stardew Valley are widely beloved in the gaming community, and its arrival to the subscription service library is one that has been requested a lot in the past. Other titles on the way include:
- Aragami 2
- Pupperazzi
- Evil Genius 2 World Domination
- Stardew Valley
I'm particularly excited for Pupperazzi, mainly because it's basically Pokemon Snap but with puppers. I don't know about you, but that sounds like paradise to me. Aragami 2 is slated to arrive next month, though Evil Genius 2 is expected sometime in the latter half of this year. More titles will be revealed in the coming month, but for now? We have Pupperazzi.
In case you missed last week's announcement about what other titles are on the way, here is everything coming (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month:
- Curse of the Dead Gods, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
- Dodgeball Academia, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
- Katamari Damacy Reroll, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
- Lumines Remastered, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
- Skate, Console - Available now
- Skate 3, Cloud - Available now
- Starmancer, PC - Available now
- Art of Rally, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 12
- Hades, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 13
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition, PC - August 17
DLC/Game Updates:
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - African Royales DLC - Available Now
- Gears 5: Operation 8 - Available Now
- Dead by Daylight Archives Tome VIII: Deliverance - Available Now
- Rainbow Six Siege: Containment Event - Now until August 24
- Sniper Elite 4 Series X/S Update - Available Now
- Zombie Army 4: Left 4 Dead 2 Character Pack - Available Now
What's Leaving:
- Grand Theft Auto V, Cloud and Console - Gone
- Ape Out, PC - August 15
- Crossing Souls, PC - August 15
- Darksiders Genesis, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15
- Don't Starve, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15
- Final Fantasy VII, Console and PC - August 15
- Train Sim World 2020, Cloud, Console, and PC August 15
If you haven't already checked out what Xbox Game Pass has to offer, there are two options available. There is the standard service, which is $9.99 a month and then there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is $14.99 a month. Ultimate also awards members with Xbox Live as an added bonus, which gives players free games each month to enjoy. With the price of some games now set for $70, and with the day one inclusion of Xbox-specific titles, it's a solid deal for those that game a lot but has been burned in the past games that just weren't to their liking.
