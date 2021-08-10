News

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Even More Indie Adventures To Its Growing Library, Including Stardew Valley

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 10, 2021 at 02:08 PM

ID@Xbox provided indie fans with an entire showcase dedicated to new gaming adventures that are on the way. The showcase gave us incredible first looks at new indie games, as well as new info on already revealed titles, but it also came bearing Xbox Game Pass news, as well. 

While not every game announcement slated to arrive on Xbox Game Pass later this year received a release date, we do at least have an idea of what else is on the way. Games like Stardew Valley are widely beloved in the gaming community, and its arrival to the subscription service library is one that has been requested a lot in the past. Other titles on the way include: 

  • Aragami 2
  • Pupperazzi 
  • Evil Genius 2 World Domination
  • Stardew Valley

I'm particularly excited for Pupperazzi, mainly because it's basically Pokemon Snap but with puppers. I don't know about you, but that sounds like paradise to me. Aragami 2 is slated to arrive next month, though Evil Genius 2 is expected sometime in the latter half of this year. More titles will be revealed in the coming month, but for now? We have Pupperazzi. 

In case you missed last week's announcement about what other titles are on the way, here is everything coming (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month: 

  • Curse of the Dead Gods, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
  • Dodgeball Academia, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
  • Lumines Remastered, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now
  • Skate, Console - Available now
  • Skate 3, Cloud - Available now
  • Starmancer, PC - Available now
  • Art of Rally, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 12
  • Hades, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 13
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition, PC - August 17

DLC/Game Updates: 

  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - African Royales DLC - Available Now
  • Gears 5: Operation 8 - Available Now
  • Dead by Daylight Archives Tome VIII: Deliverance - Available Now
  • Rainbow Six Siege: Containment Event - Now until August 24
  • Sniper Elite 4 Series X/S Update - Available Now
  • Zombie Army 4: Left 4 Dead 2 Character Pack - Available Now

What's Leaving: 

  • Grand Theft Auto V, Cloud and Console - Gone
  • Ape Out, PC - August 15
  • Crossing Souls, PC - August 15
  • Darksiders Genesis, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15
  • Don't Starve, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15
  • Final Fantasy VII, Console and PC - August 15
  • Train Sim World 2020, Cloud, Console, and PC August 15

If you haven't already checked out what Xbox Game Pass has to offer, there are two options available. There is the standard service, which is $9.99 a month and then there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is $14.99 a month. Ultimate also awards members with Xbox Live as an added bonus, which gives players free games each month to enjoy. With the price of some games now set for $70, and with the day one inclusion of Xbox-specific titles, it's a solid deal for those that game a lot but has been burned in the past games that just weren't to their liking. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

Review
Hades Review – The Highs And Lows Of Repetition

Hades Review – The Highs And Lows Of Repetition

gamer culture
Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold&#039;s Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold's Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

Review
Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

News
Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

News
No Man&#039;s Sky Frontiers Update Announced In Celebration Of Its 5th Anniversary

No Man's Sky Frontiers Update Announced In Celebration Of Its 5th Anniversary

News
Full Trailer For Canceled Duke Nukem Prequel From Gearbox Surfaces

Full Trailer For Canceled Duke Nukem Prequel From Gearbox Surfaces

Feature
Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

News
Matt Damon Was Offered &quot;A Bunch Of Money&quot; For A Bourne Video Game, But It Wasn&#039;t Like Myst

Matt Damon Was Offered "A Bunch Of Money" For A Bourne Video Game, But It Wasn't Like Myst

News
The Ascent Patch Brings Ray Tracing To Windows Players

The Ascent Patch Brings Ray Tracing To Windows Players