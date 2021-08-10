Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Even More Indie Adventures To Its Growing Library, Including Stardew Valley

ID@Xbox provided indie fans with an entire showcase dedicated to new gaming adventures that are on the way. The showcase gave us incredible first looks at new indie games, as well as new info on already revealed titles, but it also came bearing Xbox Game Pass news, as well.

While not every game announcement slated to arrive on Xbox Game Pass later this year received a release date, we do at least have an idea of what else is on the way. Games like Stardew Valley are widely beloved in the gaming community, and its arrival to the subscription service library is one that has been requested a lot in the past. Other titles on the way include:

Aragami 2

Pupperazzi

Evil Genius 2 World Domination

Stardew Valley

I'm particularly excited for Pupperazzi, mainly because it's basically Pokemon Snap but with puppers. I don't know about you, but that sounds like paradise to me. Aragami 2 is slated to arrive next month, though Evil Genius 2 is expected sometime in the latter half of this year. More titles will be revealed in the coming month, but for now? We have Pupperazzi.

In case you missed last week's announcement about what other titles are on the way, here is everything coming (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month:

Curse of the Dead Gods, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now

Dodgeball Academia, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now

Katamari Damacy Reroll, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now

Lumines Remastered, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available now

Skate, Console - Available now

Skate 3, Cloud - Available now

Starmancer, PC - Available now

Art of Rally, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 12

Hades, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 13

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition, PC - August 17

DLC/Game Updates:

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - African Royales DLC - Available Now

Gears 5: Operation 8 - Available Now

Dead by Daylight Archives Tome VIII: Deliverance - Available Now

Rainbow Six Siege: Containment Event - Now until August 24

Sniper Elite 4 Series X/S Update - Available Now

Zombie Army 4: Left 4 Dead 2 Character Pack - Available Now

What's Leaving:

Grand Theft Auto V, Cloud and Console - Gone

Ape Out, PC - August 15

Crossing Souls, PC - August 15

Darksiders Genesis, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15

Don't Starve, Cloud, Console, and PC - August 15

Final Fantasy VII, Console and PC - August 15

Train Sim World 2020, Cloud, Console, and PC August 15

If you haven't already checked out what Xbox Game Pass has to offer, there are two options available. There is the standard service, which is $9.99 a month and then there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is $14.99 a month. Ultimate also awards members with Xbox Live as an added bonus, which gives players free games each month to enjoy. With the price of some games now set for $70, and with the day one inclusion of Xbox-specific titles, it's a solid deal for those that game a lot but has been burned in the past games that just weren't to their liking.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!