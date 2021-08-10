News

New Tales Of Arise Demo Drops Next Week

by Jason Guisao on Aug 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM

Tales of Arise was Game Informer’s July cover story and is the newest installment in a beloved JRPG franchise that helped establish a foundation for the Japanese gaming scene back in the 90s. Now that the game is finally coming out soon, excitement for the first next-gen Tales experience has never been higher. Today, a free demo was announced, meaning fans will finally get hands-on time with Bandai Namco’s upcoming adventure.

The Tales series is known for its various ensemble casts, fun battle system, and high fantasy narratives. Most Tales games chronicle standalone journeys (kind of like Final Fantasy), so newcomers can easily hop in at any point. Tales Of Arise revolves around Shionne and Alphen, characters that serve as foils to one another but are comrades as well. The two hail from very different worlds, which creates a dynamic that reveals more details about the story at large and each of their own motivations. For instance, Shionne carries a curse that hurts those around her, while Alphen can’t feel any pain at all. How these two work together will hopefully be hinted at in the demo when it drops next week on August 18. 

Our very own Kim Wallace is a huge Tales fan and has spent a lot of time playing through the game's first chapter. You can read her impressions here, where she details some of the game’s biggest highlights, including the art and customization, "

Tales of Arise launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Tales of Arisecover

Tales of Arise

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

Review
Hades Review – The Highs And Lows Of Repetition

Hades Review – The Highs And Lows Of Repetition

gamer culture
Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold&#039;s Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold's Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

News
New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

Preview
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

Review
Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

News
Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

News
No Man&#039;s Sky Frontiers Update Announced In Celebration Of Its 5th Anniversary

No Man's Sky Frontiers Update Announced In Celebration Of Its 5th Anniversary

News
Full Trailer For Canceled Duke Nukem Prequel From Gearbox Surfaces

Full Trailer For Canceled Duke Nukem Prequel From Gearbox Surfaces

Feature
Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time