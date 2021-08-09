News

MLB The Show 21 Players Can Play On The Field Of Dreams Tomorrow

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 09, 2021 at 04:57 PM

If you’re a baseball fanatic, odds are you’ve seen the classic sports fantasy drama Field of Dreams and probably think it’s the bee’s knees. Being the enthusiast that you are, you probably playing enjoy MLB The Show as well, perhaps even its most recent entry. Well now that we’ve cleared all that up, what if I told you that MLB The Show 21 players will soon have a chance to play ball on the iconic field from the 1989 hit? Well, they built it, so now you’ll come.

Tomorrow, August 10, MLB The Show 21 players will be able to hit homers from the famous Iowa cornfield seen in the film. The reason is that the real-life MLB will host a special game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on a specially-constructed field adjacent to the actual Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa this week (August 12 to be exact). The in-game stadium is based on this new field and the team worked closely with the venue’s architects to help bring it to life. You can read more about how the developer painstakingly recreated the playing field by reading their PlayStation Blog post

This is a free content update for players on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. But if you’re a PlayStation owner that hasn’t picked up the game, the PS4 version is currently 33% off ($40.19) while the more expensive PS5 version is discounted at 29% ($49.69).

This marks another cool note in a rather eventful year for MLB The Show 21. The title dropped jaws this year by simultaneously launching on Xbox consoles (Game Pass included) for the first time despite being a Sony-developed first-party franchise. Though it appeared to be an MLB decision rather than a Sony one, the game has become a boon for the baseball-deprived Xbox audience and we’re still unsure if this will be the new normal going forward. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

MLB The Show 21cover

MLB The Show 21

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold&#039;s Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold's Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

News
New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

gamer culture
This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

Preview
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

Review
Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

News
Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Feature
Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

News
Activision Blizzard Investor&#039;s Call Sees Some Investors Asking For A Plan For Change Amidst Labor Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard Investor's Call Sees Some Investors Asking For A Plan For Change Amidst Labor Lawsuit