News

Hellblade's Xbox Series X/S Update Adds Ray Tracing And Other Improvements

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 09, 2021 at 11:03 AM

As we patiently wait for the next chapter in the Hellblade saga, the first game, Senua’s Sacrifice, just got a big optimization update for Xbox Series X/S. The 2017 action game, which already looked pretty sharp, runs better than ever thanks to tweaks that improve resolution, performance, and even adds a quality-of-life feature. 

Developer Ninja Theory, which is one of the third-party studios owned by Microsoft, announced on Twitter that as of today, Hellblade features ray tracing, 4K resolution, and 120hz refresh rate on both Series X and S. The team also dove in and spruced up some in-game details and particle effects. In terms of convenience, the game now has a nifty chapter select option as well. Here’s a trailer showing off the improvements in action.

Hellblade is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber that owns a Series X or S, this sounds like the perfect time to give it a shot. As for the upcoming sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, it still doesn’t have a release window unfortnately. We also still don't know much about it other than that it’s being built in Unreal Engine 5, is set in 9th century Iceland, and still stars Melina Juergens as Senua. 

Ninja Theory has stated that it’s not treating Hellblade II as a direct sequel in the traditional sense, but it will likely be a while before we learn what that means as it's seemingly early in development. Although the game didn’t receive a proper showing during this year’s E3, Ninja Theory did share a behind-the-scenes update that week that you can watch here

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Hellblade: Senua&#039;s Sacrificecover

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

First Look At The Last Of Us TV Show With New Set Photos From Calgary

Feature
Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

Dragon Age 4 Theory: Solas, Red Lyrium, And Blight Ambitions

gamer culture
Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold&#039;s Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

Halo Infinite Crashes Ryan Reynold's Movie Premiere For Free Guy With Lifesize Warthog

News
New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

gamer culture
This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

This Xbox Series X Halo Infinite-Inspired Wireless Controller Looks Like A Needler And We Need-ler It

Review
Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Preview
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Early Impressions

News
Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

Feature
Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Better Leave A Certain Character Alone This Time

News
Activision Blizzard Investor&#039;s Call Sees Some Investors Asking For A Plan For Change Amidst Labor Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard Investor's Call Sees Some Investors Asking For A Plan For Change Amidst Labor Lawsuit