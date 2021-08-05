New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Shows Drax Flirting With Lady Hellbender

Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was Game Informer’s June cover story. We spent weeks talking to developers about the RPG mechanics, branching dialogue, and comic book action. More exciting footage was shown worldwide during E3 this summer, as well as a gameplay demo chock-full of third-person exploration and explosive combat. A new trailer dropped today, introducing Lady Hellbender. What’s more, the hulking warrioress spends a good portion of the cinematic flirting with the incredibly dry-humored Drax.

Lady Hellbender is the queen of Seknarf Nine and a monster collector. At the start of the cutscene, which you can watch above, she’s talking to a potential seller. Her next clients, the titular Guardians, arrive to talk but, instead, watch as the seller is torn apart by his own auctioned creature, the dreaded Tara-tara. When Hellbender comes face-to-face with Drax, it becomes apparent to everyone in the arena that his legendary reputation precedes him. Needless to say, the flirtatious conversation between Drax and Hellbender isn’t the crudest out there, but it’s definitely cringey (and humorous!).

Star-Lord is allowed to encourage Drax to flirt back or take the lead himself. And later on, in clumsy Peter-Quill fashion, he even whips out his very own laminated business card. Lady Hellbender, of course, is not impressed. In a dev commentary version of the same trailer, Cinematic and Animation Director Darryl Purdy talks about why the Guardians have even decided to swing by Lady Hellbender’s abode in the first place:

“Having been arrested and fined, [the Guardians] now owe a considerable amount of credits to Nova Corps. They devise a plan to sell either Rocket or Groot to Lady Hellbender as a way to make a quick buck. Once the deal is complete, the Guardians plan to double-cross Lady Hellbender by later sneaking into her fortress and breaking their friend out.”

As per usual, it sounds like the Guardians will have their work cut out for them.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 26. Head over to our coverage hub for more exclusive info on the upcoming game.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!