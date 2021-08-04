Amazon Games' New World Delayed Until September 28

With only a few weeks until launch, Amazon has decided to take another month to polish New World before release. Announced today on Twitter, the upcoming MMO will now be launching on September 28 instead of its previously planned date of August 31.

New World’s Twitter account provided a statement alongside the announcement of the delay. Stating the change in timeline is due to feedback from players over the course of the beta.

Along the way, you’ve also given us a ton of feedback that we’ll use to make New World even better. We want New World’s launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players, and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during Closed Beta. So we’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game. New World’s new global launch date is September 28, 2021.

Also, in the statement, the studio reveals over one million players logged into the beta and collectively played for over 16 million hours. Amazon Games also talks about New World being very popular on Twitch and Steam over the beta.

Delaying the game by a few weeks isn’t enough time to make sweeping overhauls to the game. However, placing the new date so close to the original launch means Amazon Games believes it can address some feedback from the community. It takes a moment in the announcement to acknowledge the bumpy road New World’s development has had: “We know this isn’t the first time we’ve changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch. Thank you for your support and feedback. We’re listening.”

Check out Dan Tack's impressions here if you're interested in knowing more about New World and its last beta period.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!