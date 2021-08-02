News

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 02, 2021 at 08:30 AM

You can't really go wrong with an open-world fantasy RPG experience, and developers Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay know a thing or two about crafting an enjoyable exploratory experience. The pair of devs have worked on games like Elder Scrolls Daggerfall and Arena in the past, and now they are working on a new adventure with Once Lost Games for more consequences, more player choice, and a new role-player experience that is designed to be realistic and enthralling. 

Dubbed a new class of role-playing called The Grand RPG, The Wayward Realms aims to offer an experience like none other with designs meant to be as immersive as possible. With an ever-evolving story that is coerced by a virtual Game Master, players will need to survive in a massive open world that is "way bigger than most other games you can think of." Sprawling cities, cascading mountains, dangerous marshlands - The Wayward Realms aims to offer it all. 

The Wayward Realms experience will also offer "real role-playing," tasking players with adventuring through this humongous world with a character class completely designed by the player. Players will also be able to tailor their abilities and spells and are encouraged to "think outside of the box" in terms of creationary goals. 

If you're like me and love some solid lore, The Wayward Realms also offers exactly that. "On the surface, things may have that familiar, medieval fantasy look, but dig a bit deeper, and there's a lot to learn," says the studio. From numerous moons to various cultures to learn about, the Elder Scrolls duo is bringing that lore craftmanship over into this new experience, and it sounds promising. 

To learn more, you can check out the official Steam page for The Wayward Realms right here

