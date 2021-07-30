News

Marvel's Avengers’ War For Wakanda Begins In August

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 30, 2021 at 01:32 PM

War for Wakanda is easily the most exciting expansion to hit Marvel’s Avengers, and we finally know when it’s coming. On August 17, players will get to take control of Black Panther to explore a brand new story serving as the game’s largest content update yet. 

In addition to adding a Christopher Judge-voiced T’Challa to the roster of heroes, the free expansion (yes expansion and not an Operation like with Kate Bishop and Hawkeye) introduces new enemy types and two supervillains, one of which is Klaw. Black Panther’s long-time nemesis has teamed up with AIM to invade Wakanda to steal its precious vibranium. 

Wakanda, with its futuristic Royal Palace and surrounding jungles, offer a vibrant new biome to explore that contains the Birnin Zana Outpost, the laboratory of T’Challa’s brilliant sister, Shuri, and other locations. There's also a new drop zone for solo or team play. In addition to the story quests, players can engage in new threat sector missions and other superheroic activities. Of course, you can also expect plenty of new hero outfits as well as a power level increase. 

Marvel's Avengers

For a deep dive into what War for Wakanda entails, Crystal Dynamics will stream an Avengers War Table on its Twitch channel on August 16 at 10 a.m PT. The presentation will share additional details and show off new footage of the expansion in action.

If you love you some Black Panther but are on the fence about Marvel’s Avengers as a whole, you can play the entire game for free thanks to an all-access period running now until August 1 for the PlayStation, PC, and Stadia versions of the game. During this time Marvel’s Avengers is available at a 40% discount should you decide to buy, and your progress will carry over as well. There's also a 400% XP gain in effect and 50% off sale for the in-game store. The Tachyon Anomaly event also makes a return. For Xbox players, Crystal Dynamics promises a similar all-access period will come to those platforms in the coming months. 

Marvel's Avengers is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Avengers – War for Wakandacover

Marvel's Avengers – War for Wakanda

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
Marvel&#039;s Avengerscover

Marvel's Avengers

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
March 18, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Feature
Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II&#039;s New Character The Runaway

Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II's New Character The Runaway

News
Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

video
Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

News
Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

gamer culture
Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year&#039;s Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year's Tokyo Olympics

Review
The Ascent Review – Mindless Mechanical Mayhem

The Ascent Review – Mindless Mechanical Mayhem

News
New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind &#039;Bill Cosby&#039; Suite

New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind 'Bill Cosby' Suite

News
Beta PS5 Update Adds M.2 SSD Support, 3D Audio Sound For TV Speakers, New Trophy Trackers, And More

Beta PS5 Update Adds M.2 SSD Support, 3D Audio Sound For TV Speakers, New Trophy Trackers, And More