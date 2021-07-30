News

Here’s A Real-Life Version Of Pokémon Red And Blue’s Bicycle

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 30, 2021 at 04:39 PM

One of the best moments of Pokémon Red and Blue is finally obtaining the bicycle. Quickly speeding across the world you spent hours trudging across on foot feels liberating and you appreciate it as much as any of your pocket monsters. Well, what if I told you that The Pokémon Company is giving away a real-life version of that bike? That's right it could be yours … as long as you live in Japan.

As spotted by Kotaku, The Pokémon Company is celebrating reaching one million Twitter followers by creating a replica of Generation 1’s bicycle. While garnering a million fans is a big deal, that number has dual significance. It directly references the in-game price tag of the bike, which fans likely remember stood at 1,000,000 Poké-monies (or whatever Pokémon currency is called). Since players’ wallets were capped at 999,999, it was literally impossible to purchase and could only be obtained by trading a bike voucher earned earlier in the game.

 

Before you get too excited about recreating your Kanto adventure in real life, you can't actually ride this bike. You’ll notice it lacks a bike chain and is purely meant to be displayed. The bike also isn’t for sale and will be given away to one lucky fan that follows the @poke_times Twitter account and retweets ポケモンの100万円じてんしゃ which translates to “# Pokémon's 1 million yen bicycle”. Anyone can enter but The Pokémon Company states that the bike will only be shipped domestically in Japan. 

The giveaway begins today and runs until August 3. If you reside in Japan or at least have an address there the bike can be sent to, may the odds be ever in your favor. If you’re like those of us who are not in Japan, we’ll continue to jealously admire the craftsmanship and fun attention to detail in the photos. 

For a Pokémon thing you can more easily access, check out our review of Pokémon Unite

[Source: The Pokémon Company via Kotaku]

So, any of you living in Japan planning to enter the giveaway? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II&#039;s New Character The Runaway

Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II's New Character The Runaway

News
Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

video
Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

News
Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

gamer culture
Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year&#039;s Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year's Tokyo Olympics

Review
The Ascent Review – Mindless Mechanical Mayhem

The Ascent Review – Mindless Mechanical Mayhem

News
New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind &#039;Bill Cosby&#039; Suite

New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind 'Bill Cosby' Suite

News
Beta PS5 Update Adds M.2 SSD Support, 3D Audio Sound For TV Speakers, New Trophy Trackers, And More

Beta PS5 Update Adds M.2 SSD Support, 3D Audio Sound For TV Speakers, New Trophy Trackers, And More