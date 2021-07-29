News

Outer Wilds DLC Revealed With New Echoes Of The Eye Trailer

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 29, 2021 at 02:35 PM

Outer Wilds from Mobius Digital is a phenomenal space program adventure that was met with positive reviews and excitement for the future of indies. The universe is constantly evolving, changing, and every mystery reveals ten more just beyond it. Because of this freedom, this exploratory wonder, a new Outer Wilds experience is on the way. During the Annapurna Interactive showcase, a first for the publisher, new Outer Wilds DLC has been revealed called Echoes of the Eye. 

The newest adventure begins with a strange satellite photo that can't be explained and a question emerges: is it better to uncover all of the mysteries that the universe holds, are is some knowledge better left alone? Secrets like who build the alien ruins on the moon and what secrets does the ominous Dark Bramble old. The Echoes of the Eye expansion takes that adventure one step further when the Hearthian space program finds an anomaly that has no tangible traces to the galaxy we know, something new entirely. 

See what Echoes of the Eye has in store with the reveal trailer below: 

Interested but haven't delved into the Outer Wilds experience yet? "At the end of it all, I admire a lot about Outer Wilds," reads our full review. "The entire world operating on that 20-minute timer is a fascinating theatrical accomplishment of craftsmanship, but I find it more fun to think about than to play. A lot of ideas linger here, some of them beautifully executed, others slipshod and pushing against each other. I love roaming inside the bellies of mysterious planets, but don’t like how the urgency of the timer undercuts my exploration. I have left Outer Wilds’ galaxy feeling as much exhaustion as satisfaction, but also with a list of several enchanting interstellar moments."

Echoes of the Eye is expected to launch on September 28, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players through Steam and Epic Games Store. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Outer Wildscover

Outer Wilds

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II&#039;s New Character The Runaway

Exclusive: Meet Darkest Dungeon II's New Character The Runaway

News
Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

Free PS Plus August 2021 Games Revealed

video
Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

Why Mass Effect Andromeda Is A Better Game Than You Think

News
Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, &quot;We Will Not Be Silenced&quot;

Almost 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Open Letter To Leadership, "We Will Not Be Silenced"

gamer culture
Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year&#039;s Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Rocks The Witcher Medallion During This Year's Tokyo Olympics

News
Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021 Free Games Revealed

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

Cover Reveal – The RPG Issue Featuring Tales Of Arise

gamer culture
The Best Trailers From This Year&#039;s San Diego Comic Con

The Best Trailers From This Year's San Diego Comic Con

News
New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind &#039;Bill Cosby&#039; Suite

New Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Details Reveal The Culture Behind 'Bill Cosby' Suite

News
Nintendo Was Originally Supposed To Be A Part Of The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony With Lady Gaga

Nintendo Was Originally Supposed To Be A Part Of The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony With Lady Gaga