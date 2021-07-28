Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release Date Slips Into September

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been one of the most exciting PlayStation console exclusives since the debut of the console itself. It was originally supposed to launch during the 2020 holiday season before it slipped into this year with a new August 24 date. Unfortunately, developer Ember Labs needs a few more weeks to bring it home.

As such, Kena will now launch September 21. The team posted a tweet explaining that they simply want to give each version of the game those final spitshines of polish.

“The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible. We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena,” reads the message.

Kena tells the tale of a young spirit guide who helps shepherd wayward souls into the afterlife. Kena finds herself in a land overtaken by a corrupted blight that only she can stop. She gains tiny helping hands in the Rot, cute little critters that decompose life and follow Kena around to assist in both combat and puzzle-solving. You can learn more about the game’s creation and design by visiting our coverage hub.

Delays can be a gut-punch but I’m sure most of us realize that they’re usually necessary to ensure a better product. If nothing else, this gets Kena away from the particularly stacked month of August and into the … perhaps busier month of September. Well, at least it’s not launching a day before Psychonauts 2 anymore.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is slated to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Bummed out by Kena’s delay or are you okay with waiting for another few weeks? Let us know in the comments!