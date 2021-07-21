News

District 9 Movie Director Neill Blomkamp Joins Gunzilla Games As Chief Visionary Officer

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 21, 2021 at 07:50 AM

If you've watched movies like District 9 and Chappiethen you're familiar with Neill Blomkamp's creative mind and some of his body of work. Now Blomkamp is making his way into gaming by joining the Gunzilla Games studio as its newest Chief Visionary Officer. 

The studio is gearing up for its "next evolution of multiplayer AAA shooters," but with a strong focus on narrative and delivering an impactful story. To make that vision a reality, Blombkamp is offering his creative talents and directing experience. 

“Gunzilla has a strong vision that clearly stands out. With a team of incredible talents and long-time industry veterans, it is creating a new, exciting multiplayer AAA shooter game that pushes the boundaries of gameplay, player freedom, customization options as well as narrative experience within the shooter genre. My own big-screen film experience will hopefully help shape new ways of interactive storytelling and next-generation visuals. And by making the best use of everything today’s video game development technologies have on offer, we will jointly create an immersive experience as we’ve never seen before,” says Blomkamp about his most recent move.

“As Chief Visionary Officer, Neill will be a key member of our team. Adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level. We all share the same vision, and Neill is the perfect completion to the narrative and visual art lead roles in our team. We are extremely proud that he is joining us - while we are creating our own universe, some of our inspiration originates in his works. We always hoped we could add a bit of his magic to our game - now this is happening. The team has been working hard on pre-production over the past year - having Neill joining us at this stage is bringing us closer to fulfilling our mission of delivering the next evolution of shooter games”, adds Vlad Korolev, CEO and co-founder of Gunzilla Games.

In addition to his new role, Blomkamp also has a new movie coming out, called Demonic, in theaters and to streaming services on August 20, 2021. You can learn more about his latest cinematic venture here while also checking out the Gunzilla Games website here to learn more about the road ahead. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

10 Things About Mass Effect You Might Not Know About After Playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Here Are The List Of Games You Can&#039;t Play On Steam Deck

Here Are The List Of Games You Can't Play On Steam Deck

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

New Apex Legends Character, Seer, Revealed

Feature
The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

The Coolest Upcoming Zelda-Likes To Keep An Eye On

hands-on preview
Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

Psychonauts 2 Preview: A Wonderful World Stuck In A Frustrating Game

Feature
A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It&#039;s Phenomenal

A Group Of Hollywood VFX Artists Made Their Own The Last Of Us Fan Film, And It's Phenomenal

News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Revealed Alongside Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale And A New Mobile Game

opinion
The Legend Of Zelda: The Princess Deserves Her Own Game

The Legend Of Zelda: The Princess Deserves Her Own Game

Review
Death&#039;s Door Review – Reaping The Rewards

Death's Door Review – Reaping The Rewards