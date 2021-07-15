Pokémon Unite Release Date Set For Nintendo Switch, New Trailer And Zeraora Availability Revealed

Now that the beta periods are all a wrap, Pokémon Unite finally has a release date alongside new details about how to obtain Zeraora and a new trailer. The MOBA take on the Pokémon universe is a different sort of pivot, and now players interested can mark their calendars to check it out, because Pokémon Unite arrives on July 21 on Nintendo Switch

Following adventures like Pokémon Cafe' Mix and Pokémon Smile, Pokémon Unite continues to steer the "catch 'em all" franchise into unique directions, this time bringing some of the most iconic characters in Pokémon into a world not unlike other big MOBAs out there like League of Legends and DOTA 2. The latest trailer offers a closer look at what the game will have to offer, as well as when the cut-off is for snagging Unite license for Zeraora. Zeraora can close the distance between opponents at a drop of a hat to deal massive amounts of damage simultaneously. To get Zeraora, simply log into the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Unite before August 31. You'll want to grab it because its Unite move is Plasma Gale, which is basically a ginormous blast of lightning that can create a field of plasma that provides an impressive amount of AoE.

As mentioned, Pokémon Unite is a MOBA strategy game, but one that is a little more simplified than what you'd see in something like League of Legends. Unite has also removed class counters, meaning you won't be penalized for your pocket monster of choice when going up against another like Charizard. Players will take part in a 5v5 battle to defeat wild Pokémon and to level up their own roster. Earn more points than the opposing team during a certain timeframe, and you can take the W for the entire match.

TiMi Studios, the company behind Pokémon Unite, says that the game is free to start but will offer optional in-game purchases.

Pokémon Unite arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 21, with a mobile release slated for sometime this September. You can also check out our recent New Gameplay Live in the video below to hear our thoughts on the upcoming PvP game.

Are you going to be diving into the Pokémon MOBA experience? Thoughts on Pokémon Unite so far? Shout 'em out loud and proud in the comment section below!