News
Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Shows The Conflict Between Gods And Demons

by Brian Shea on Jul 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM

Shin Megami Tensei V is among the most anticipated role-playing games scheduled for the remainder of 2021, and if the recent screenshots we shared last month didn't sate your hunger for new information, Atlus has another feast for your eyes. While we already know the basics of the story of Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus just released a new trailer showcasing gameplay footage and the story itself.

Shin Megami Tensei V

In Shin Megami Tensei V, a third-year student of a high school in Tokyo is trapped in a tunnel collapse and pulled into a mysterious desert where he is attacked by demons. As he tries to escape, he is saved by a man named Aogami, who fuses with the protagonist to become a being known as a Nahobino. Together, the two have the power to fight against and sometimes even alongside demons. As the story progresses, the protagonist will be tasked with making difficult choices that can lead to different endings to the story.

In this strange world of Da'at, players encounter massive monsters and mythological deities, with the number of demons reaching past the 200 mark. Along the way, players will encounter a combination of classic creatures and new monsters from the mind of character designer Masayuki Doi. Over the course of the adventure, you can expect to fight and negotiate with demons like Jack Frost, Amanozako, Daimon Angel, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Mermaid, Molek, Arioch, and more.

If all of this sounds interesting to you, you can check out the new trailer below.

Shin Megami Tensei V comes to Switch on November 12. If you can't wait to get your SMT fix on Switch, Atlus recently released a remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne. If you'd like to see that in action, check out our episode of New Gameplay Today centered around that remaster.

On
On
Off
Off
Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Shin Megami Tensei Vcover

Shin Megami Tensei V

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Persona 6 Confirmed, &quot;To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5&quot;

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

Review
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – A Diamond Buried In The Rough

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

News
7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

7 New Persona Reveals Are Being Teased By Atlus

News
Don&#039;t Call Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut A Director&#039;s Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

Don't Call Death Stranding Director's Cut A Director's Cut, According To Hideo Kojima

News
Battlefield 2042 Is Online-Only, Plus More Details On How AI Works, New Specialist Details, And More

Battlefield 2042 Is Online-Only, Plus More Details On How AI Works, New Specialist Details, And More

News
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is A Smash Bros. Style Cartoon Smackdown

feature
Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories

Our Favorite Zelda Moments And Memories