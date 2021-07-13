News

Persona 6 Confirmed, "To Create A 6 Which Exceeds 5"

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 13, 2021

Earlier today, we reported that Atlus revealed an updated Persona website teasing many franchise-related projects in the works. It looks like one of those is a now confirmed Persona 6, an entry that the company wants to see exceed what was accomplished with the previous entry. 

The Persona 6 confirmation is thanks to an official recruitment page that Atlus Japan uses. This site includes interviews held with a variety of Atlus employees to get a feel for what the culture was like at the company and more about upcoming projects. It was during these interviews that the confirmation that Persona 6 is in development was found. 

According to Atlus director Naoto Hiraoka, the vision for Persona 6 is not a small one and one that can't be realized with the current staff. That is the drive behind the recruitment ad, to garner for talent to make this the game that they want to deliver. "

"Thanks to a large amount of support we received for Persona 5, we have gotten a sense of accomplishment," said Hiraoka. "But we can’t stop there. When we created Persona 4, there was the pressure that it had to exceed Persona 3. Now, we will have to create a 6 which exceeds 5. However, exceeding 5 will be difficult with the current staff. I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment. The workplace is perfect for those who want a creative challenge when it comes to bringing games to the world.”

How far along in the development process Persona 6 is, or even if it is currently in active development, remains to be seen. But with the recent teasers made by the company, it looks like we may be learning more about what's next for the Persona franchise very soon. 

What do you hope to see from Persona 6 going forward? With how Persona 5 ended, anything goes, so what would you like next for your JRPG experience? Shout out those thoughts loud and proud in the comment section below! 

[Source: Persona Central]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
