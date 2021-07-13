Maneater Returns In Late August With A New Island, Evolutions, And Apex Predators To Hunt

After devouring most of the life in a number of swamps and seas, Maneater's hungry bull shark is all grown up and ready to feast again. On August 31, the feeding frenzy continues in Truth Quest, a story-driven add-on that brings our fearless shark to a mysterious island off of the coast of Port Clovis. The waters here are home to a menacing apex predator, and are patrolled by the Naval Wildlife Organization, which can even send helicopters after you.

Your activity in the area has caught the interest of Trip Westhaven, the investigative journalist from the first game. Westhaven is now following your bloody exploits on his ViewTube channel "Truth Quest." People cling to each video with the hope of Westhaven blowing the lid on another government coverup, this one hiding your origin story and evolution. Westhaven is once again brought to life by the voice of actor Chris Parnell.

In addition to the new story content, the DLC increases the level cap to 40, and adds a new evolution set. Five new organ evolutions can be equipped once your bull shark hits level 35. You'll need the added might to hunt the new apex predator that developer Tripwire Interactive simply lists as "uber." The waters are also infested with evolved creatures and five new bounty bosses.

Military forces are equipped to handle your hunger, and can bombard you from the safety of beach fronts and land-based fortifications. Those helicopters will also be a nuisance until you relearn how to launch yourself through the air.

Tripwire will soon be releasing a pilot episode that will give you a 10 to 15-minute hands-on look at Truth Quest. Should you like what you play, the DLC is $14.99, and will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Maneater was one of last year's nicest surprises, and I'm hoping this DLC isn't the last we'll see of this shark RPG. Given its popularity, I wouldn't be surprised if a full-on sequel is also in development.