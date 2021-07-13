News

EA Play Spotlight Series Continues With The Future Of Independent Studios Under The EA Originals Banner

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM

EA Play's Spotlight series revealed its second panel today with a focus on the independent studios underneath the EA Originals banner. This includes A Way Out's studio Hazelight, Silver Rain, and more alongside a panel of members of the EA Originals Label. 

The panel went into the backgrounds of some of the key members of each studio represented during EA Play, including Silver Rain's co-founder Abubakar Salim and co-founder Melissa Phillips, Hazelight's Josef Fares, and Velan Studio's co-founders Karthik and Guha Bala. Each creative mind shared their various backgrounds, including history in working in both film and television. Fares also passionately talked about how different movies and games truly are, more than just comparing linear versus non-linear storytelling. 

The goal of this spotlight is to connect the players of each studio's games with the minds behind them. It acts as a way to dive deep into the minds of these studio leaders and see where the gaming experiences come from in terms of real-life experience and how each developer sees the world around them. Silver Rain's Melissa Phillips also went a little further in the discussion that will interest those looking to get into the industry on the developer side, talking about the difference between having a neat idea and giving that idea the resources and life it needs to thrive. 

To watch the entire showcase, check out the video below: 

As for the EA Play schedule going forward, here's what's ahead: 

  • July 19 at 4 p.m. Pacific with Madden NFL 22
  • July 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific with a focus on EA Sports 
  • July 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific for other "surprises"
    • WWE's Austin Creed will be featured

What are your thoughts on the EA Originals initiative and some of the topics covered in today's EA Spotlight panel? What other studios would you like to see get more support? Sound off in the comment section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

A Way Outcover

A Way Out

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

News
The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

News
New Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Update Includes New &quot;Game-Changing&quot; Mechanics, Fine-Tuned Roleplaying, And More

New Baldur's Gate 3 Update Includes New "Game-Changing" Mechanics, Fine-Tuned Roleplaying, And More

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

News
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

News
Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Offers A New Island, New Characters, And More Inspired By Ghibli

Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Offers A New Island, New Characters, And More Inspired By Ghibli

News
Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension

Report: Lost Judgment Could Be The Last Of The Yakuza Spinoff Series Due To SEGA And Agency Tension