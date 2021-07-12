News

Final Fantasy 14's Massive Surge In Players Resulted In A Shortage Of Even Digital Copies Of The Game

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM

Final Fantasy 14 definitely pulled its own No Man's Sky. When the game first launched, it left little to be desired. From lackluster gameplay to a grind that didn't feel like it had purpose, the launch was anything but a successful drop. Instead of quitting, however, Square Enix doubled down and ended up crafting something truly beautiful. With the hype surrounding Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, the community has grown exponentially; so much so, that Square Enix even ran out of digital copies for the game. 

With the MMORPG at the center of its niche, it even comes with its own meme of people trying to get newcomers in with the free trial, one Redditor happened to notice that the online store for Square Enix showed no stock available for the game, even in a digital format:

As the original poster notated, server congestion is absolutely temporary, but it is wild to see when reflecting back on the launch era of that game.  When looking at the store presently, everything seems to be restored back to usual, with the waitlist option detailed above no longer necessary. 

The overflow impacted more than digital codes. Long queue times, inaccessible character creator, and more issues tied to the online status of the game were all impacted. With the MMORPG having recently smashed through its previous record for concurrent players, it's no wonder that the servers were overloaded and that demand for this game was — and is — high. Pair that with Asmongold, a renowned World of Warcraft streamer, recently making the public jump to the Final Fantasy MMORPG, and Square Enix had a lot of excitement on the studio team's hands. 

At this point and time, it looks like everything is back up and running. Which is good, because now you have no excuse not to play, especially so with it now on PlayStation 5

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalkercover

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

News
The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Expanded Galaxy Mod Is Slowly Becoming The EGM From The Original Trilogy

News
New Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Update Includes New &quot;Game-Changing&quot; Mechanics, Fine-Tuned Roleplaying, And More

New Baldur's Gate 3 Update Includes New "Game-Changing" Mechanics, Fine-Tuned Roleplaying, And More

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

opinion
Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Is All Fair In Love And Rule 34? The Eternal Debate Of Sex And Modding

Review
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Review – My Monstie And Me

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Review – My Monstie And Me

News
Red Dead Online Event Adds Debt Collection, Kidnapping, And Other Crime Activities

Red Dead Online Event Adds Debt Collection, Kidnapping, And Other Crime Activities