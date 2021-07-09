News

Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 09, 2021 at 04:45 PM

Sometimes, developers share some really cool things about favorite games from the past. That's exactly what level designer Brett Johnson is doing by sharing some early Half-Life prototypes over on TikTok, and we love him for it. Johnson also has more experience than just Half-Life under his belt too. He's a designer that has over 20 years of experience, including working for companies like Valve, Sony, EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, and more, making his developer deep dives even more interesting to watch.

I'm not the most versed in TikTok, sorry, but @TheTaxGoblin (thanks, PC Gamer!) on Twitter spotted the developer drops over on the Vine Lite platform, and if you're interested in seeing early concepts of a game that flipped the industry on its head, it's an awesome account to follow. Johnson shared a variety of looks at the Valve staple when it was very early on in its development. Because of how early on in the timeline it is, some of the prototypes shared look nothing like the Half-Life we know today.

@brettjdzn

Tales From the Source: Too much blood? ##valve ##halflife ##design ##oldpost

♬ Valve: Alyx - Valve

Games change a billion and one times throughout the course of development. New ideas are always put on the table, sometimes the original vision no longer fits, and sometimes it can take longer than expected to find the root of an experience's identity. Many games we know and love look nothing like how they are upon release, which is another reason why this is such a nifty share from Johnson. 

@brettjdzn

Half-Life Prototype 001 ##halflife ##games ##valve ##leveldesign

♬ Valve: Alyx - Valve

Half-Life completely changed the way studios approached game development, which then changed how players perceive certain experiences. This is especially true for the FPS genre, and shooters in general. When Half-Life 1 and 2 were released, they completely transformed how players experienced shooters and altered the way developers approached gameplay. Even BioShock creator Kevin Levine mentioned in the past that his incredible BioShock series was basically Half-Life reskinned. Knowing the impact of this series and seeing early concepts surrounding it? As a gamer, you love to see it. 

@brettjdzn

Early HL Prototype 000 ##halflife ##design ##leveldesign

♬ Valve: Alyx - Valve

His entire channel is not only entertaining but honestly a valuable resource for those looking to get into game design. His walkthroughs and talks of his own experience articulately expressed in a way that is easy to understand for all ages. If interested, check out the rest of his game design videos here

@brettjdzn

Some of my Half-Life work, Part 2. ##valve ##halflife ##design ##games ##leveldesign

♬ City 17 Strider - Valve

What do you think about the early prototypes of Half-Life? Any particular part of this franchise that sticks out to you the most? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Half-Life: Alyxcover

Half-Life: Alyx

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

cosplay
This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

This Mass Effect Cosplayer Brings Her Miranda And EDI Cosplays To Life In The Best Way

News
Next Assassin&#039;s Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

Next Assassin's Creed Game, Infinity, Will Reportedly Be A Live Service Game (UPDATE)

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games, Including The Medium On Cloud

News
Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

Epic GoldenEye 007 Recreation Using Far Cry 5 Map Editor Officially Taken Down By Ubisoft And MGM [UPDATE]

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fans Can Now Cuddle Tali With Officially-Licensed Body Pillow

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Will Play A Lot Like Intermission

Mod Corner
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mod Restores Original Trilogy Miranda Butt Scenes

News
Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

Nintendo Switch OLED Announced With Vibrant 7-Inch Screen, 64GB Of Storage

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice