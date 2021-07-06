News

RoboCop: Rogue City Announced, Launches In 2023

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 06, 2021 at 04:14 PM

RoboCop is making a comeback in video games with a brand-new title, RoboCop: Rogue City. The newly-announced action game is slated to launch in 2023 for yet-to-be-specified consoles and PC.

Rogue City sees good-cop-turned-cyborg Alex Murphy take on bad guys in an original story that draws on elements from the three classic films. Unfortunately, since the game’s release is pretty far out, there’s no insight on what gameplay entails. Development of Rogue City is being handled by Teyon, who previously shipped Terminator: Resistance in January 2020 (it also released an enhanced PS5 version this past April). Nacon and MGM will handle publisher duties.

“We're delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago. This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience," said Nacon CEO Alain Falc in a press release.

Not counting a pair of mobile titles, Rogue City will mark the first major RoboCop video game since the very bad RoboCop game that was released in 2003 for PS2, Xbox, and PC. The beloved ‘80s icon hasn’t maintained the same cultural relevance compared to other film franchises of that era, like Indiana Jones or Rocky. (Remember the 2014 RoboCop reboot no one talks about?) In fact, you could seriously argue that today’s generation only knows RoboCop for laying down the law against Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11. Still, we think it's cool to see one of my childhood favorites get another stab at the limelight, and I’m itching to see what narrative direction the team takes.

Are you excited by the idea of a modern RoboCop game and what would make for a good RoboCop game, in your opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

