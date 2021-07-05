Best Cozy Games To Play On Nintendo Switch
Sometimes, you just need to sit down and enjoy some cozy games to unwind. Whether it's taking a few moments to yourself after a hard day, or bundling up in a blanket burrito with a hot beverage and your Nintendo Switch - self-care is self-love. For those looking for a cozy game to play on their Nintendo Switch, we've got a few picks for you to consider.
The obvious addition to this list is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so I'm going to leave that as an honorable mention to make room for other titles so that they can get some spotlight. So, without further ado, here are some cozy games to get on your Switch to get crackin' on some relaxation.
Coffee Talk
Coffee Talk doesn't try to be anything it's not, and that's what makes it perfect. This coffee-brewing adventure is a heart-to-heart experience that became a therapeutic safe haven for me during a massive period of change amidst a global pandemic. A barista journey with a fantasy twist, I found meaningful conversation, interactions, and an avenue of "letting it all out and letting it all go," just with Coffee Talk I got to do this in a pixelated fashion with vampires, orcs, and everything else you can think of. It's a game about solving peoples' problems, no matter how big or small, and it inspired empathy during a time where many of us felt alone
Plus, you can flirt with a giant orc lady football player, enough said.
Cozy Grove
Cozy Grove is perfect if you're a fan of the Animal Crossing series, and it's amazing even if you're not. It's a real-life simulator that takes place on an evolving, haunted island. But haunted isn't a bad thing, not here. You'll play as a Spirit Scout that will need to complete daily tasks and help learn about (become friends with) and help those that have passed on find peace before the ultimate goodbye. With a little love and care, you can bring color back to the world of Cozy Grove, which makes it a rewarding experience that you can pick up and put down whenever you choose.
I also recommend this game if you suffer from anxiety, the daily tasks that are capped are a fine way to pass the time and provide some order when needed.
Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer, like Cozy Grove, is another adventure that puts ghosties in a good light. Another very cozy game that puts dying in a more familial light. Playing as a ferrymaster, you'll need to help the deceased move on. Even better, you can build a boat that allows you to explore this beautifully artistic world while becoming close to the spirits that inhabit this place. But nothing good lasts forever, that's a more comforting notion than you might think, and eventually your transparent friends will find their center and be ready to move on the real Afterlife. You get to help them do that, you get to help them find their ultimate peace.
You'll also do a lot of fishing, cooking, crafting, and so much more. Like Cozy Grove, those tasks make it easy to zone in and bliss out.
ABZÛ
The ocean is a mysterious world, one that we still don't know everything about. That mystery is enticing but in real life? Can also be quite dangerous. In the world of ABZÛ, you can explore to your heart's content without any fear of danger. Explore the ocean's depths with complete freedom and a soundtrack meant to lull. From sharks that are merely interested passerbys to elegant jellyfish moseying their way towards the surface; ABZÛ is a calming game about doing exactly what it is you want to do. Explore, be free, and live in the moment.
Shape of the World
Shape of the World may, at first glance, remind you of games like Gris (which is another phenomenal pick, by the way), but it more than stands on its own merit. This is very much a psychedelic adventure that puts you into a world that morphs and evolves the more you explore. Vibrantly color and enriching in how it progresses, Shape of the World encourages you to reflect on your experience and explore with no fear.
It's basically a walking simulator, but to put it just in that category would be unfair. Unwind, venture out, and allow he world to grow around you the way it is meant to grow and learn how to enjoy that progress rather than fear it; a lesson that very much brings myself comfort in daily life and I hope it does the same for you.