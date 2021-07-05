Feature

Best Cozy Games To Play On Nintendo Switch

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 05, 2021 at 09:02 AM

Sometimes, you just need to sit down and enjoy some cozy games to unwind. Whether it's taking a few moments to yourself after a hard day, or bundling up in a blanket burrito with a hot beverage and your Nintendo Switch - self-care is self-love. For those looking for a cozy game to play on their Nintendo Switch, we've got a few picks for you to consider.

Best cozy games to play on Nintendo Switch 

The obvious addition to this list is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so I'm going to leave that as an honorable mention to make room for other titles so that they can get some spotlight. So, without further ado, here are some cozy games to get on your Switch to get crackin' on some relaxation. 

Coffee Talk

Have coffee, will travel - or at least talk to some really cool people

Coffee Talk doesn't try to be anything it's not, and that's what makes it perfect. This coffee-brewing adventure is a heart-to-heart experience that became a therapeutic safe haven for me during a massive period of change amidst a global pandemic. A barista journey with a fantasy twist, I found meaningful conversation, interactions, and an avenue of "letting it all out and letting it all go," just with Coffee Talk I got to do this in a pixelated fashion with vampires, orcs, and everything else you can think of. It's a game about solving peoples' problems, no matter how big or small, and it inspired empathy during a time where many of us felt alone

Plus, you can flirt with a giant orc lady football player, enough said. 

 

Cozy Grove

Like Animal Crossing but with ghost friends.

Cozy Grove is perfect if you're a fan of the Animal Crossing series, and it's amazing even if you're not. It's a real-life simulator that takes place on an evolving, haunted island. But haunted isn't a bad thing, not here. You'll play as a Spirit Scout that will need to complete daily tasks and help learn about (become friends with) and help those that have passed on find peace before the ultimate goodbye. With a little love and care, you can bring color back to the world of Cozy Grove, which makes it a rewarding experience that you can pick up and put down whenever you choose. 

I also recommend this game if you suffer from anxiety, the daily tasks that are capped are a fine way to pass the time and provide some order when needed. 

 

Spiritfarer

Speaking of ghosts...

Spiritfarer, like Cozy Grove, is another adventure that puts ghosties in a good light. Another very cozy game that puts dying in a more familial light. Playing as a ferrymaster, you'll need to help the deceased move on. Even better, you can build a boat that allows you to explore this beautifully artistic world while becoming close to the spirits that inhabit this place. But nothing good lasts forever, that's a more comforting notion than you might think, and eventually your transparent friends will find their center and be ready to move on the real Afterlife. You get to help them do that, you get to help them find their ultimate peace. 

You'll also do a lot of fishing, cooking, crafting, and so much more. Like Cozy Grove, those tasks make it easy to zone in and bliss out. 

 

ABZÛ

Explore the depths of the ocean with no limits.

The ocean is a mysterious world, one that we still don't know everything about. That mystery is enticing but in real life? Can also be quite dangerous. In the world of ABZÛ, you can explore to your heart's content without any fear of danger. Explore the ocean's depths with complete freedom and a soundtrack meant to lull. From sharks that are merely interested passerbys to elegant jellyfish moseying their way towards the surface; ABZÛ is a calming game about doing exactly what it is you want to do. Explore, be free, and live in the moment. 

 

Shape of the World

A psychedelic trip meant to relax and enrich your mind

Shape of the World may, at first glance, remind you of games like Gris (which is another phenomenal pick, by the way), but it more than stands on its own merit. This is very much a psychedelic adventure that puts you into a world that morphs and evolves the more you explore. Vibrantly color and enriching in how it progresses, Shape of the World encourages you to reflect on your experience and explore with no fear. 

It's basically a walking simulator, but to put it just in that category would be unfair. Unwind, venture out, and allow he world to grow around you the way it is meant to grow and learn how to enjoy that progress rather than fear it; a lesson that very much brings myself comfort in daily life and I hope it does the same for you. 

 

There are so many more cozy games out there for different types of people. From puzzles to repetitious tasks, from hilarity to just enjoying the world, here are a few more picks to choose from if you've already burned through the above list: 

  • Night in the Woods
  • The Last Campfire
  • My Time At Portia
  • Yoshi's Crafted World
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Skyrim
  • Gris
  • Stardew Valley
  • Animal Crossing New Horizons

So go forth and wrap yourself in that blanket burrito and harness your inner comfiness. You deserve it. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Animal Crossing: New Horizonscover

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Spiritfarercover

Spiritfarer

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
BioWare Reveals New Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion With &#039;Legacy Of The Sith&#039;

BioWare Reveals New Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion With 'Legacy Of The Sith'

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Puts The Antivan Crows Front And Center

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Game Informer's Top Scoring Reviews Of 2021

Review
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review – Missing Ingredients

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Director On Henry Cavill, &quot;He Could Be A Politician!&quot;

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Director On Henry Cavill, "He Could Be A Politician!"

News
Fully Customizable Diablo 4 Character Creation Marks A First For The Franchise

Fully Customizable Diablo 4 Character Creation Marks A First For The Franchise

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

News
Free PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Revealed, Including A Plague Tale For PS5

Free PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Revealed, Including A Plague Tale For PS5

News
NetherRealm Confirms Mortal Kombat 11 Content Is Done As Studio Moves Onto Next Game

NetherRealm Confirms Mortal Kombat 11 Content Is Done As Studio Moves Onto Next Game