News

Konami Announces Social Deduction Game Crimesight

by Daniel Tack on Jun 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM

Look out, Among Us, there’s a new social deduction game coming to town. All we have right now is a trailer for Crimesight, but it looks like Anime Clue. In Crimesight, players need to deduce both the killer – and the victim! What the? It looks like this actually might be doing something interesting in the social game space among titles like the aforementioned Among Us, Town of Salem, Avalon, or Werewolf. Check out the trailer below and let’s break it down.

Basically, the gist is that using advanced A.I. the players are able to determine the killer and the victim of the crime – potentially before it happens. As with other social deduction games, one player is branded as the killer, and the others need to figure out who it is – and who they are going to kill. The advanced mechanics aren’t really known at this time, but we do know it takes place in a snow-covered cabin isolated in the middle of nowhere and it has a stylized anime look to it, especially with the “good” and “bad” A.I. characters in Sherlock and Moriarty.

There is a movement and exploration component to the experience, and in the trailer we can see players uncovering secret passages, finding a potential murder weapon, and moving from room to room. During one of the “meeting” segments where players can communicate with each other, it appears that clues and information are delivered based on room proximity to one other, and may be like “the killer is in a room 3 tiles from player X” or something of that nature. It’s hard to dive too deep into details right now, but this brief trailer has me intrigued as to the possibilities.

You can find more details and instructions on how to sign up for the upcoming closed beta test on Steam on the Crimesight official website here. Are you interested in this take on the social deduction genre? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Bungie To Destiny 2 Players: &quot;Don&#039;t Buy The Spicy Ramen Coupon Emblem&quot;

Bungie To Destiny 2 Players: "Don't Buy The Spicy Ramen Coupon Emblem"

Preview
Raptors Hunt In Packs! Exclusive First Details For Jurassic World Evolution 2

Raptors Hunt In Packs! Exclusive First Details For Jurassic World Evolution 2

News
Final Fantasy 9 Is Getting An Animated TV Series

Final Fantasy 9 Is Getting An Animated TV Series

Review
Scarlet Nexus Review – Anime Ascendant

Scarlet Nexus Review – Anime Ascendant

News
BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

BioWare Talks About Canceled Mass Effect Movie And Why A TV Adaption Would Work Better

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 More Games, 8 Leaving

Xbox Game Pass Adding 9 More Games, 8 Leaving

Mod Corner
Fallout: London Reveal Trailer Shows Off Impressive New Fallout 4 Overhaul Mod

Fallout: London Reveal Trailer Shows Off Impressive New Fallout 4 Overhaul Mod

News
As Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store, Sony Offers Warning About PS4 Version

As Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store, Sony Offers Warning About PS4 Version

News
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Confirmed As PS5 Exclusive, New Stealth Mechanics Added

Death Stranding Director's Cut Confirmed As PS5 Exclusive, New Stealth Mechanics Added

News
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Gets A Release Date, New Box Art

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle Of The Realms Gets A Release Date, New Box Art