Pokémon Unite Launching On Switch This Year, Everything We Know About The MOBA So Far

This is a 5v5 game, which means that direct lines of communication and cooperation is key to finding success. You win based on the amount of points you accrue throughout a given match. In ranked playlists, you’ll look to earn performance points which can increase or decrease depending on the results of battle; you’ll start at the Beginner rank and try to climb your way into Master.

Even though type strengths and weaknesses don’t exist in Pokémon Unite battles, each playable Pokémon will start the match at Level 1. They’ll gain veterancy through fights against other players and will learn more powerful abilities as the match goes on. Aeos energy can be used to evolve Pokémon for even more statistical bonuses.

Each Pokémon has a role with its own unique stats: Attacker, Defender, Speedster, Supporter, and All-Rounder. The titles are pretty self-explanatory, but, as you can see, there are enough for all types of playstyles. Of course, you can’t just grab any starter Pokémon you want and dive in. You’ll need to buy Unite licenses from the Unite Battle Committee with Aeos coins earned from combat.