News

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

by Andrew Reiner on Jun 13, 2021 at 02:38 PM

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.

The player controls just Star-Lord, the Guardians’ leader, who will be asked to make difficult decisions that affect the story, the gameplay, and even the relationships with his fellow teammates. That doesn’t mean the other Guardians are tucked into the background. They are in the spotlight just as much as Star-Lord through an innovative idea called “solo teamplay,” a control input that allows the player to tell the Guardians when to use their abilities.

For this month’s cover story, I saw 18 minutes of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in action, and also talked to key members of the development team to learn everything about this wildly designed action/adventure. They walked me through combat, player choice, galactic exploration, collectibles, leveling up, and what we can expect from the story and relationships.

This month’s cover art was created by the amazing duo of Marco Checchetto and colorist Matthew Wilson, a team that is currently creating some of Marvel’s best art through the Daredevil books. This is one of our most stunning covers to date, and is something you’ll want to study to learn more about the threat that is sweeping across the galaxy in the game.

This issue also offers extensive impressions for Battlefield 2042, a sequel that once again looks to shake up the multiplayer landscape with massive amounts of destruction and huge player counts. We take an equally as deep hands-on dive into the beautiful Metroidvania game F.I.S.T., and also Solar Ash, the next game from the Hyper Light Drifter team. Our preview section is loaded with games that are hitting this year and next. You can read about Horizon Forbidden West, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, Evil Dead, and more. This is a hell of an issue, folks! There are so many games to look forward to!

Print subscribers can expect their issues to begin arriving in the coming weeks. The digital edition of this issue launches on June 22, for PC/MaciOS, and Google Play. You can also get the latest issue through third-party apps on Nook and Kindle. To subscribe to either the digital or print version, click here.

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Guardians of the Galaxycover

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

E3 2021
Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

E3 2021
Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

E3 2021
Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

E3 2021
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker